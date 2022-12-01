All LEC 2023 League of Legends rosters, rumored and confirmed

The League of Legends off-season is now in full swing across the globe, with all regions officially a week into their free-agent windows. With that, teams have begun to announce their rosters, giving fans a bigger picture as 2023 approaches.

For the LEC, every team has their projected starting rosters “reportedly” locked in, with the orgs themselves beginning to confirm as the days go by.

Astralis

Finished 9th in 2022 LEC Summer

Astralis is a household esports brand in Europe, mainly known for its success in the world of CS:GO, to the detriment of their League team.

Halfway through the year, Astralis shocked many by making three changes to their roster before Summer. Despite additions like top lane European veteran Kiss “Vizicsacsi” Tamá and the LEC’s third Korean import of that year Lee “JeongHoon” Jeong-hoon, Astralis disappointed once more with a near-bottom finish in Summer.

With such a bad run in the LEC for 2022, major changes were expected, and early November reports indicated a whole new roster built around JeongHoon and Dajor.

The only confirmations from Astralis themselves about changes came in a farewell to Vizicsacsi and Xerxes posted on Twitter. Outside of that, the new additions coming to Astralis are all still not confirmed but reported. Those additions are former Excel top laner Finn, and Karmine Corp’s standout jungler 113.

AD carry was a question mark for much of the off-season building up to the free agency window but it now seems like Kobbe will stay with the team. Kobbe’s contract will expire soon, but both sides are likely to agree on an extension.

Top: Finn “Finn” Wiestål (Reported)

Jungle: Doğukan “113” Balcı (Reported)

Mid: Oliver “Dajor” Ryppa (Confirmed)

AD carry: Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup (Reported)

Support: Lee “JeongHoon” Jeong-hoon (Under Contract)

Team BDS

Finished 10th in 2022 LEC Summer

The only team to perform worse than Astralis in 2022 was an LEC newcomer organization, Team BDS. Across both Spring and Summer BDS went a combined 7-29, finishing near the bottom consistently in the calendar year. The former LFL side went through a ton of growing pains as the new org in the big-time scene of the LEC.

Now, BDS will look to revamp its roster for 2023 with rumored additions and promotions from inside its own org.

With Team BDS active in a multitude of esports, there has been little to no official news from the org about their roster for 2023.

The rumored reports have the team completely revamping around their star mid laner NUCLEARINT. Most of BDS’ reported moves are likely to be internal, with three BDS Academy players set to start for the side in the LEC. First reported was BDS Academy top laner Adam, then former Vitality, now BDS Academy AD carry Crownie, and finally, jungler Sheo will also get the promotion.

The only outside addition for BDS is coming in at support, with former teammate of Crownie and current Vitality support Labrov reportedly joining the squad.

There isn’t anywhere for Team BDS to go but up for 2023 in the LEC, who will reportedly helm a youthful roster full of potential for Spring.

Top: Adam “Adam” Maanane (Reported)

Jungle: Théo “Sheo” Borile (Reported)

Mid: Ilias “NUCLEARINT” Bizriken (Under Contract)

AD carry: Juš “Crownie” Marušič (Reported)

Support: Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis (Reported)

EXCEL

Finished 6th in 2022 LEC Summer

Speaking of LEC teams looking to completely revamp their roster, let’s head across the pond to British org EXCEL.

Since joining the LEC in 2019, EXCEL have continually failed to make waves in Europe. 2022 was no different either, as the org fell short of a top-five finish in both Spring and Summer splits. Mediocrity in professional League usually puts orgs at a crossroads. Either tear everything down and rebuild or go big on free agent signings, and from early off-season reports it sounds like EXCEL is getting the checkbook out.

In an off-season full of trust in LEC Wooloo and Alejandro Gomis for roster reports, EXCEL have actually confirmed a lot themselves already. The British org have confirmed the departures of Finn, Markoon, Nukeduck, and Mikyx on their social media. On top of that, EXCEL even confirmed one of their starting spots for 2023 in an anniversary post for Patrik, solidifying his place at AD carry for the org next split.

Four spots are up for grabs at EXCEL next split, and boy is their reported roster looking stacked.

The biggest name off the bat is Nukeduck’s replacement, which is reportedly 2022 Spring Split MVP Vetheo from Misfits. The upgrades don’t end there either, as reports indicate former Rogue top laner Odoamne will slide in to replace Finn. That’s a recent MVP and the only LEC top laner to make it out of Worlds groups already rumored for EXCEL. Odoamne should fit in well with his new team, with their reported jungler for 2023 being his former teammate Xerxe from Astralis.

That only leaves support left, where another LEC juggernaut is reported to step in⁠—LEC 2022 Spring champion Targamas from G2.

EXCEL have now likely gone from middling LEC org to potential title and Worlds spot contender in a singular off-season.

Top: Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu (Reported)

Jungle: Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir (Reported)

Mid: Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié (Reported)

AD carry: Patrik “Patrik” Jírů (Confirmed)

Support: Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé (Reported)

Fnatic

Finished 3rd in 2022 LEC Summer

Now onto the golden child of the LEC, Fnatic. No team in Europe had more of an up-and-down year in 2022 than Fnatic. The gold and black brigade finished second in the regular season of the Spring Split, only to miss out on finals. Then, Fnatic look dead in the water during Summer only to make a run at third once more in playoffs, enough for a spot at Play-ins for Worlds. Fnatic subsequently ran their group and started off their Worlds group stage 2-0, only to lose their next four to miss out on the knockout stage.

A rollercoaster of a year for Fnatic leads fans into an off-season with a couple big reported moves. The only thing Fnatic have confirmed so far this off-season is the departure of Hylissang, who spent nearly five years with the team. With his departure Fnatic are reportedly staying in-house for their new support with Rhuckz earning a promotion from Academy.

Rhuckz won’t be the only new addition to the bot lane it seems, with former Fnatic AD carry Rekkles reportedly returning to the squad. Elias “Upset” Lipp was the starting AD carry for Fnatic in 2022, but is now teamless for 2023, according to a social media post.

Despite a hard to watch collapse on the world stage, Fnatic aren’t changing anything outside of bot lane. The trio of Wunder, Razork, and Humanoid are all reportedly expected to return to the team for 2023.

Top: Martin Nordahl “Wunder” Hansen (Reported)

Jungle: Iván Martín “Razork” Díaz (Reported)

Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda (Reported)

AD Carry: Martin “Rekkles” Larsson (Reported)

Support: Rúben “Rhuckz” Barbosa (Reported)

G2 Esports

Finished 2nd in 2022 LEC Summer

Moving from one LEC juggernaut to another, G2 Esports end 2022 on a similarly somber note to Fnatic. G2 did manage to find better success domestically this year, winning the LEC Spring Split title and finishing as a runner-up in Summer Split.

However, to the surprise of many European fans, G2 finished as the worst LEC team at Worlds with a 1-5 record in groups.

So far this off-season there has been nothing from G2 in the realm of confirmations for their roster in 2023.

Despite this, G2 is reportedly making a couple of changes for the next split after a disappointing end to 2022. The first report to surface dropped a bombshell⁠—both Flakked and Jankos are reportedly out of a starting spot with G2 for next season. Jankos, who spent five years with the org, even confirmed his leave on social media. The final departure for G2 was reported to be Targamas, leaving three open spots on one of the biggest orgs in the LEC.

The first new arrival reported would be a former LEC great.

After a year in the LCS with Team Liquid, Hansama is reportedly heading back to Europe with G2. Part of Hansama’s decision to come to G2 hinged on a reunion with a former teammate, Mikyx, who is reportedly switching from EXCEL to G2 this off-season. The reunion in the bot lane isn’t the only change though; a new star in the jungle is coming too, with G2 reportedly signing former LDLC jungler Yike to replace Jankos.

This will be Yike’s first time in the LEC. He previously won two titles with LDLC in the French league. A new-look G2 is on the cards for 2023, with some exciting young talent surrounded by LEC veterans.

Top: Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik (Under Contract)

Jungle: Martin “Yike” Sundelin (Reported)

Mid: Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther (Under Contract)

AD carry: Steven “Hans Sama” Liv (Reported)

Support: Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle (Reported)

Team Heretics

After 2022 saw Team BDS as the LEC newcomer, 2023 will also welcome a new org to the highest level of European League. Over the Summer, longstanding European org Misfits Gaming sold their LEC spot to Team Heretics.

Unlike BDS, it looks like the Spanish org will reportedly be making a couple big-time moves before even stepping onto Summoners Rift in the LEC. The only confirmation from Heretics so far this off-season is the return of their captain and AD carry Jackspektra for their LEC debut. Outside of him, the rest of the starting roster has contracts that have expired.

Heretics started their reported moves off with a bombshell. LJL top lane superstar Evi will reportedly start for Team Heretics. Evi has been with DetonatioN FocusMe since 2017, so seeing him switch to Europe came as a big shock to many.

The hits didn’t stop there tough, as Heretics are reportedly signing longstanding G2 jungler Jankos for 2023. Heretics would continue to establish themselves as an international roster, with their mid-laner reportedly set to be former Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition’s Ruby, from South Korea. Despite the team change, it looks like former Misfits Gaming support Mersa will join Team Heretics and Jasckpektra in the bot lane.

It’s certainly a roster and org with a lot of question marks going into 2023, but nobody can deny Heretics have made a splash in the LEC before even playing on stage.

Top: Shunsuke “Evi” Murase (Reported)

Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski (Reported)

Mid: Lee “Ruby” Sol-min (Reported)

AD carry: Jakob “Jackspektra” Gullvag Kepple (Confirmed)

Support: Mertai “Mersa” Sari (Reported)

KOI/Rogue

Finished 1st in 2022 LEC Summer

Technically, Heretics aren’t the only new org joining the LEC for 2023. The only caveat with second newcomer, Spanish org KOI, is they didn’t buy out Rogue’s spot, the two sides merged.

There might not be a better LEC team to merge with either, as Rogue are coming off a hot steak for the ages in 2022.

The team ran the gauntlet in Summer playoffs, not only crowning themselves 2022 LEC Summer Split champions, but by doing so grabbed an automatic spot at Worlds 2022. Rogue continued to exceed expectations by qualifying for the knockout stage with a 4-2 record in groups. The team would get swept by Chinese powerhouse JD Gaming, but still finished the year as the most successful western professional League team.

With such an amazing run, it is no surprise KOI/Rogue is reportedly keeping nearly the same starting five for 2023.

KOI has yet to confirm any of their moves for the LEC, but the one reported departure is a big one. Odoamne is the only member of the 2022 Rogue starting roster off contract for next season, and he’s reportedly leaving for EXCEL. With that departure, it is reported that former Vitality top laner Szygenda will step in as a replacement. Losing Odoamne is a big blow, but KOI is still returning a core that shocked the world in 2022.

Top: Mathias “Szygenda”Jensen (Reported)

Jungle: Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong (Under Contract)

Mid: Emil “Larssen” Larsson (Under Contract)

AD carry: Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos (Under Contract)

Support: Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus (Under Contract)

MAD Lions

Finished 4th in 2022 LEC Summer

The last year has been a harsh fall from grace for MAD Lions. A couple years ago MAD was being called the new European juggernaut. A couple months ago MAD finished seventh in the LEC for Spring Split and missed the playoffs. Without a fourth-place finish in the Summer Split playoffs and some help from the LEC being a major region, MAD wouldn’t have even gotten a chance at Worlds. Even then, they came up short, losing to Evil Geniuses in a best-of-five series with a chance to head to Worlds main stage.

That disappointing finish brought a ton of question marks into the off-season for MAD. Luckily for fans, MAD has already answered all of those questions regarding its roster for 2023 themselves.

MAD announced the departures of Armut, Kaiser, and UNF0RGIVEN as the team began to change its identity for the next season. MAD still hold onto standout jungler Eyloya and 2022 LEC Summer Split MVP Nisqy for the future, but many wondered who the Spanish org would put around them.

Well, MAD would start in the bot lane with a duo who reportedly wanted to team up for 2023. MAD’s starting AD carry will be a familiar face⁠—Carzzy is set to return to the team for 2023. Next to him, one of the longest-standing supports in LEC history, former Fnatic support Hylissang. With two more LEC veterans added in the bot lane, MAD would bring potential with their top lane addition. Imported from the LCK, former DWG KIA and X7 Esports top laner Chasy will replace Armut for the next split.

A roster composed of a reigning MVP, a returning star at AD carry, one of the most decorated supports in European League, and an LCK import top laner is certainly one way to respond to a harsh 2022.

Top: Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon (Confirmed)

Jungle: Javier “Eyloya” Prades Batalla (Confirmed)

Mid: Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer (Confirmed)

AD carry: Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság (Confirmed)

Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov (Confirmed)

SK Gaming

Finished 8th in 2022 LEC Summer

SK Gaming is another LEC org coming off a disappointing end to 2022. The org once again failed to make LEC playoffs, finishing Summer Split in eighth. Similarly to EXCEL, it looks like from early reports that SK is tired of missing the post-season, and will be almost completely revamping the roster.

So far this off-season SK have stayed pretty silent on social media regarding their 2023 starting roster. Contract-wise, JNX and Jezu’s have expired and there is no word those have been extended. The only departure that is confirmed is by support Treatz, who tweeted he’ll be without a roster for the next split.

Despite little noise from SK, a ton of reports have them spending big on a new-look roster. One of the bigger purchases is former Misfits Gaming top laner Irrelevant. SK is also reported to be bringing in a new jungler, with EXCEL’s Markoon set to compete for SK next season. SK isn’t just acquiring LEC talent, as their new bot lane will reportedly be LDLC’s Exakick and Doss. While there is no news on the fate of a majority of the current SK roster, their future starting five are certainly an upgrade in the eyes of fans.

Top: Joel “Irrelevant” Scharoll (Reported)

Jungle: Mark “Markoon” van Woense (Reported)

Mid: Daniel “Sertuss” Gamani (Reported)

AD carry: Thomas “Exakick” Foucou (Reported)

Support: Mads “Doss” Schwartz (Reported)

Team Vitality

Finished 7th in 2022 LEC Summer

Finally Team Vitality, whose “superteam” finished super badly last year in the LEC. Vitality wasn’t able to even make playoffs at the end of Summer, finishing seventh to cap off one of the worst superteams in professional League history.

With that level of failure for an org with such high expectations, changes were needed going into the 2023 League season.

Vitality did not waste time announcing major changes to their roster this off-season. In one social media post, Vitality announced the captures of top laner Alphari, jungler Haru, AD carry Carzzy, and support Labrov. That left Perkz, jungler Bo, and benched jungler SelfMade as the only two players from 2022 still under contract.

While Vitality isn’t confirming any of its roster yet, reports are out that have them bringing in some exciting players.

On the top side, it is reported Vitality will import SKT Challengers top laner Photon. Vitality still have two junglers on their roster, and are reportedly leaning towards Bo over Selfmade to start next split. Bottom lane for Vitality looks to be two LEC outcasts from this off-season.

Vitality’s reported bot lane will be former Misfits Gaming AD carry Neon and former MAD Lions support Kaiser. 2023 will certainly be a reset year for Team Vitality, but there is still a ton of potential with this roster for the future.