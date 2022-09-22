All Easter eggs in “STAR WALKIN’,” 2022 League of Legends World Championship anthem

The latest League of Legends World Championship anthem and music video was shared with the public today. The collaboration between Lil Nas X and Riot Games, called “STAR WALKIN’,” gave birth to an upbeat and uplifting song that follows the story of someone reaching for the stars—or, in the players’ case, for the World Championship.

Earlier today, Riot revealed that there is an Easter egg in “almost every shot” of the new music video. So, naturally, we went through the three-minute video and sharpened our eyes to spot every single one of them.

Here are all of the Easter eggs in the “STAR WALKIN'” music video.

EDG Meiko’s ring from winning Worlds 2021

Images via Riot Games

Last year, Riot forged five Championship Rings in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which were then given to the winning team, EDG. The rings are made from white gold with a custom-cut sapphire jewel and personalized size for each player.

All the regions participating in Worlds

The production team added all of the logos of the participating regions at Worlds in one shot from the sky. The streets are later revealed in the music video to be from CoreJJ’s city, therefore in NA, where the World Championship is taking place this year, symbolizing how every region is heading there.

Screengrab via Riot Games

From left to right (left road): LPL, LCK, LCL

From top to bottom (middle road): TCL, VCS, LCS, PCS

From left to right (right road): LLA, LCO, LJL, LEC, CBLOL

Fans and LCS teams

Screengrab via Riot Games

On the road toward San Francisco and the World finals, there are several fans wearing the jersey of their favorite team or pro player. We can identify Team Liquid, RNG, Faker’s jersey, Gumayusi’s jersey, Jankos’ jersey, and Closer’s. Additionally, multiple past and present LCS team logos can be found around the streets.

Pro players and their champions

Screengrab via Riot Games

Throughout the music video, it follows four pro players who then evoke their signature champions and head toward the Chase Center in San Francisco, the venue of this year’s World Championship finals. In order, the players and champions are: Chovy with Azir, Meiko with Thresh, CoreJJ with Rell, and Humanoid with Twisted Fate.

Runeterra regions as portals for the champions

Screengrab via Riot Games

When channeling and evoking their champions, the players seem to use materials around them to create the giant mechas. In those moments, fans can see the regions that those champions come from. Azir comes from Shurima, a desertic region, Thresh comes from the Shadow Isles, Twisted Fate is from Bilgewater, and Rell is from Noxus. Despite only the Shadow Isles being revealed with a clear sign, League fans can recognize the architecture and style of the other regions in these shots.

More Bilgewater references

Screengrab via Riot Games

When following Humanoid’s journey to San Francisco, fans are shown a shot of a dock and three boats whose names tie them to Bilgewater. From left to right, we can read “New Destiny,” which is the name of Graves’ passive, “the Dreadway,” which is the name of Gankplank’s boat, and the third one seems to be “Surging Tides,” which is the name of Nami’s passive but could also be “Burning Tides,” the name of a League lore story.

Is that True Damage Ekko?

Screengrab via Riot Games

A clear shot of a kid dressed up and with makeup resembling Ekko in True Damage appears in the video. Could this be anticipating the return of the band?

NA and CoreJJ

Screengrab via Riot Games

All of the pro players are shown surrounded by fans in various moments, with some imagery that evokes their past success and teammates. CoreJJ is seen next to a fan holding a ruler, hinting at his former teammate of the same name. There are also some fans holding signs in support of NA and Team Liquid.

LCK and Chovy

Screengrab via Riot Games

Similar to CoreJJ, Chovy is portrayed among his fans with conjoined hands, hinting at the popular “Church of Chovy” fan club.

LEC and Humanoid

Screengrab via Riot Games

Humanoid is seen next to a fan holding a lion stuffed animal, hinting to his former team MAD Lions, with whom Humanoid won the LEC title.

LPL and Meiko

Screengrab via Riot Games

Meiko is seen with his Worlds ring and next to a fan wearing cat ears. Meiko’s love for cats saw him choose Yuumi as the champion to get his 2021 Worlds skin.

Fans can watch “STAR WALKIN’” while waiting for the World Championship to kick off on Sept. 29 in Mexico City.