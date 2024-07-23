All contents in the Arcane Artbook editions

Although Arcane concludes with its second series, the show’s secret won’t remain hidden away. Riot Games announced a new book, The Art and Making of Arcane, packed with behind-the-scenes details, interviews, and exclusive collectibles.
Pre-orders are open now, though all editions of the book and items will start shipping from December 2024. There are three editions, all with different prices ranging from $60 to $550, and even a rare limited edition for lucky fans.
Arcane Artbook edition contents
Standard Edition
This edition features the book itself, which brimming with concept art, creator interviews, and information about the making of Arcane. Plus, you get a Jinx poster, a Piltover map, and a letter from Vander—all for $60.
- Exclusive look at Arcane’s creation process
- Interviews with the show’s creators
- Early character designs and environment art
- Jinx poster
- Piltover map
- Vander letter
Portfolio Edition
One level above, there’s the Portfolio Edition, which costs $160. It includes everything from the Standard Edition, plus a special blueprint, a development process booklet, a random Arcane tarot card, and a vinyl album with the season one score—all housed in a stunning portfolio with an exclusive art print.
- Everything from the Standard Edition
- Special blueprint
- Development process booklet
- Random Arcane tarot card
- Vinyl album with season one score
- Exclusive art print portfolio
Artifact Edition
For the ultimate Arcane collector, the Artifact Edition boasts everything from the Portfolio Edition, along with even more exclusive treasures. Imagine owning hand-painted Vi and Jinx statues as bookends, a full set of Arcane tarot cards, and a portfolio with even more stunning art prints. To get your hands on the Artifact edition, you have to spend $550.
This edition also includes a signed card by the show’s creators and a certificate of authenticity. There’s more: A thousand lucky fans get a special version of the Artifact Edition, the Jinxed Edition, which also comes with with a hidden surprise.
- Everything from the Portfolio Edition
- Hand-painted Vi and Jinx statues
- Full set of Arcane tarot cards
- Exclusive art print portfolio
- Signed card by the creators
- Certificate of authenticity
- Limited to 1,000 copies (with a chance to get the even rarer “Jinxed Edition”)
With Arcane‘s second season—and its last—on the horizon, this book is a great way to celebrate the incredible artistry that brought Piltover and Zaun to life while saying goodbye to the League of Legends-based show.
