All contents in the Arcane Artbook editions

Although Arcane concludes with its second series, the show’s secret won’t remain hidden away. Riot Games announced a new book, The Art and Making of Arcane, packed with behind-the-scenes details, interviews, and exclusive collectibles.

Pre-orders are open now, though all editions of the book and items will start shipping from December 2024. There are three editions, all with different prices ranging from $60 to $550, and even a rare limited edition for lucky fans.

Arcane Artbook edition contents

Standard Edition

This edition features the book itself, which brimming with concept art, creator interviews, and information about the making of Arcane. Plus, you get a Jinx poster, a Piltover map, and a letter from Vander—all for $60.

Standard edition of the Arcane book coming after Season 2. Image via Riot Games

Exclusive look at Arcane’s creation process

Interviews with the show’s creators

Early character designs and environment art

Jinx poster

Piltover map

Vander letter

Portfolio Edition

One level above, there’s the Portfolio Edition, which costs $160. It includes everything from the Standard Edition, plus a special blueprint, a development process booklet, a random Arcane tarot card, and a vinyl album with the season one score—all housed in a stunning portfolio with an exclusive art print.

Portfolio Edition of Arcane book, including prints and the show’s soundtrack on a vynil. Image via Riot Games

Everything from the Standard Edition

Special blueprint

Development process booklet

Random Arcane tarot card

Vinyl album with season one score

Exclusive art print portfolio

Artifact Edition

For the ultimate Arcane collector, the Artifact Edition boasts everything from the Portfolio Edition, along with even more exclusive treasures. Imagine owning hand-painted Vi and Jinx statues as bookends, a full set of Arcane tarot cards, and a portfolio with even more stunning art prints. To get your hands on the Artifact edition, you have to spend $550.

Artefact Edition of the Arcane book, which has the chance to come as a super rare edition. Image via Riot Games

This edition also includes a signed card by the show’s creators and a certificate of authenticity. There’s more: A thousand lucky fans get a special version of the Artifact Edition, the Jinxed Edition, which also comes with with a hidden surprise.

Everything from the Portfolio Edition

Hand-painted Vi and Jinx statues

Full set of Arcane tarot cards

Exclusive art print portfolio

Signed card by the creators

Certificate of authenticity

Limited to 1,000 copies (with a chance to get the even rarer “Jinxed Edition”)

With Arcane‘s second season—and its last—on the horizon, this book is a great way to celebrate the incredible artistry that brought Piltover and Zaun to life while saying goodbye to the League of Legends-based show.

