All ARAM balance changes in LoL Patch 14.5

In League of Legends Patch 14.5, nearly a dozen champions were hit with direct buffs and nerfs in the ARAM game mode.

Recommended Videos

The changes made specifically for this game mode are traditionally more straightforward and broad-reaching than tweaks made for the standard game. In ARAM, you should always expect League champions to be hit with numbers-based changes that affect their whole kit, rather than one specific ability.

These changes, as is the case with any ARAM changes, are only specific to the Howling Abyss. Here are all the ARAM buffs and nerfs applied in League Patch 14.5.

ARAM buffs for LoL Patch 14.5

Camille received a solid adjustment as her overall shielding power went down by 10 percent, but she received a flat bonus of 10 to her ability haste. Naafiri also received an extra 10 ability haste.

“We’re also looking to make Camille and Naafiri a bit more approachable for players by giving them some additional Ability Haste and thus creating more opportunities for them to use their abilities within any given game,” Riot said in the Patch 14.5 notes.

Dr. Mundo and Nasus both received the same buff as they’re each set to take five percent less damage in ARAM games moving forward.

All LoL Patch 14.5 ARAM nerfs

Illaoi’s tentacle healing is taking a hit in ARAM in LoL Patch 14.5. Image via Riot Games

Seven champions got nerfed in ARAM in Patch 14.5, with the most straightforward hits coming to Anivia and Karma. Anivia will take five percent more damage from all sources moving forward, making her easier to kill at all stages of the game, while Karma’s damage is being reduced by a flat mark of five percent. This change to Karma should make poke-reliant compositions less threatening as her empowered Q has a tendency to hit like a truck in ARAM games. Lulu also received a five percent nerf to her shielding capacity.

Several champions also received nerfs to their self-healing abilities, with Riot focusing on tanks in particular. Bruisers with build-in healing are relatively strong in ARAM

Zac : Healing reduced from 120 percent to 110 percent

: Healing reduced from 120 percent to 110 percent Illaoi : Healing done dropped from 90 percent to 80 percent

: Healing done dropped from 90 percent to 80 percent Renekton: Healing reduced from 120 percent to 105 percent

All three of these champions have self-heals that are built into their kits, with Illaoi’s being the most reliable of the three, arguably. Whenever one of Illaoi’s tentacles hits an enemy champion, she heals for a percentage of the damage. But with her healing reduced to 80 percent effectiveness in Patch 14.5, it’s looking like it’s going to be mandatory for Illaoi players to build some sort of healing booster like Spirit Visage just so they can keep up with her past numbers.

The next League patch, Patch 14.6, is slated to release on March 20.