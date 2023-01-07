After a year of teasing the League of Legends community, Riot Games has revealed the art and sustainability update for Runeterra’s favorite nine-tailed fox, Ahri. The swift-moving mage has been one of the most popular champions in the game and has gained even more traction since her gameplay changes at the start of 2022.

The developers have spruced up Ahri’s look for the new year, giving her some flashy new animations, sound effects, voice lines, and splash arts. A majority of her skins have gotten small updates to their art, but a handful of splashes were completely reimagined by the art team to reflect a more modern take on an older skin line.

Here are all of Ahri’s updated splash arts.

All Ahri updated splash arts in League of Legends

Base Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Academy Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Arcade Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Arcana Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Challenger Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Coven Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Dynasty Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Elderwood Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Foxfire Ahri

Image via Riot Games

K/DA Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Prestige K/DA Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Midnight Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Popstar Ahri

Image via Riot Games

You can try out Ahri’s ASU on League‘s PBE server now.