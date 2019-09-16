All 24 teams have now qualified for the 2019 League World Championship

Every squad that’s set to compete at the 2019 League of Legends World Championship has solidified its spot in the event following DetonatioN FocusMe’s win over V3 Esports in the LJL Summer Finals earlier today.

Twelve of the 24 qualified teams will participate in the play-in stage, which starts on Oct. 2. They’ll be playing for one of the final four spots into the main event group stage later that month.

Here are all of the teams that have qualified for Worlds 2019 (in seed order per region).

LCS (North America)

Team Liquid

Cloud9

Clutch Gaming

LEC (Europe)

G2 Esports

Fnatic

Splyce

LCK (South Korea)

SK Telecom T1

Griffin

DAMWON Gaming

LMS (TW/HK/MCO)

J Team

ahq Esports Club

Hong Kong Attitude

LPL (China)

FunPlus Phoenix

Royal Never Give Up

Invictus Gaming

VCS

GAM Esports

Lowkey Esports

Wildcard regions

CBLOL: Flamengo Esports

LCL: Unicorns of Love

LJL: DetonatioN FocusMe

LLA: Isurus Gaming

OPL: Team Mammoth

LST: MEGA

TCL: Royal Youth

All 24 teams will be looking to prove that they’re the best on the road to the Worlds finals in early November where the two top teams will face off in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

Tickets for the event are available, so be sure to act fast if you plan on attending one of the venues in Europe over the next two months.