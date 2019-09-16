All 24 teams have now qualified for the 2019 League World Championship

Every squad that’s set to compete at the 2019 League of Legends World Championship has solidified its spot in the event following DetonatioN FocusMe’s win over V3 Esports in the LJL Summer Finals earlier today.
Twelve of the 24 qualified teams will participate in the play-in stage, which starts on Oct. 2. They’ll be playing for one of the final four spots into the main event group stage later that month.
Here are all of the teams that have qualified for Worlds 2019 (in seed order per region).
LCS (North America)
- Team Liquid
- Cloud9
- Clutch Gaming
LEC (Europe)
- G2 Esports
- Fnatic
- Splyce
LCK (South Korea)
- SK Telecom T1
- Griffin
- DAMWON Gaming
LMS (TW/HK/MCO)
- J Team
- ahq Esports Club
- Hong Kong Attitude
LPL (China)
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Royal Never Give Up
- Invictus Gaming
VCS
- GAM Esports
- Lowkey Esports
Wildcard regions
- CBLOL: Flamengo Esports
- LCL: Unicorns of Love
- LJL: DetonatioN FocusMe
- LLA: Isurus Gaming
- OPL: Team Mammoth
- LST: MEGA
- TCL: Royal Youth
All 24 teams will be looking to prove that they’re the best on the road to the Worlds finals in early November where the two top teams will face off in the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.
Tickets for the event are available, so be sure to act fast if you plan on attending one of the venues in Europe over the next two months.