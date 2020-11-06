Afreeca Freecs signs coach LirA, extends Rigby’s contract through 2021

The team's next head coach has yet to be revealed.

South-Korean former jungler and analyst LirA joined League of Legends team Afreeca Freecs, while coach Rigby’s contract was extended through the 2021 LCK season, the team announced.

Some days ago, the team parted ways with longtime head coach iloveoov, as well as two more coaches. LirA is the first addition to AFS’ coaching staff in the offseason.

Han “Rigby” Earl joined AFS ahead of the 2020 LCK Summer Split, last May. The organization praised his performance as coach, saying he “has shown outstanding ability in strategy and analysis”. He will remain in the team until 2021, when his extended contract is set to expire.

On the other side, coach Nam “LirA” Tae-yoo has experienced a variety of roles in the League scene. LirA “played in LCK and LCS around the world stage,” AFS release reads. “In addition, based on various player experiences, he participated in LCK Analysis Desk in 2020 and was recognized for his excellent analysis skills.”

In 2015, he also joined the first iteration of AFS when it entered the LCK. He’ll be now coming back to the organization, but as a coach for the first time in his career.

Afreeca Freecs had disappointing results this year in the LCK, without grabbing a spot in the World Championship for the second year in a row. The team made few changes in its roster over the last years, but it might be different in 2021.

Giving that the team is making a coaching staff overhaul, more changes can be expected to happen in the roster as well. Besides, the new head coach has yet to be revealed.