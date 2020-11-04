Afreeca Freecs parts ways with 2 more coaches

Afreeca Freecs could look quite different this coming season.

Two more coaches are leaving Afreeca Freecs. Both Chae “viNylCat” Woo-cheol and Yeon “ActScene” Hyeong-mo won’t be returning to coach the League of Legends team in 2021, the organization announced last night.

This announcement essentially confirms that the team is intending to retool its roster heading into the 2021 season of the LCK after head coach Choi “iloveoov” Yeon-sung was also let go on Nov. 2.

“Today, we part ways with viNylCat and Actscene,” the org said. “We’d like to thank them for their contributions, and ask for your support on the way to their future.”

안녕하세요, 아프리카 프릭스입니다.



금일부로 'viNylCat' 채우철, 'Actscene' 연형모 코치와 계약이 종료되었음을 알려 드립니다.



함께 해준 코치님들에게 진심으로 감사 드리며, 코치님들의 새로운 도전에 팬분들의 많은 응원 부탁 드립니다.



감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/zZET5TnJ3s — Afreeca Freecs LoL (@Freecs_LoL) November 4, 2020

ViNylCat and ActScene both previously played the game professionally before becoming coaches. They also had coaching stints on other successful teams, like the LPL’s Team WE and the 2018 LCK Spring champions Kingzone DragonX, respectively.

Following a disappointing 2020 summer season in the LCK in which Afreeca Freecs were unable to clinch a World Championship qualifying spot for the second year in a row, it looks like the organization has decided it’s time to go in a new direction with its coaching staff.

Now, with the majority of Afreeca’s coaches no longer contracted to the team, the organization is signaling that it could be looking to rebuild its roster of staff and players.

While the futures of viNylCat and ActScene are uncertain, fans of Afreeca Freecs should be excited about this LCK offseason for the potential of a major rebuild that could help push the team above its middling performances in recent seasons.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.