Adam reportedly benched from Team BDS LoL roster due to behavioral issues

Even though Team BDS has been eliminated from the 2024 LEC Winter Playoffs, the team’s League of Legends division still has the attention of the European scene after it benched its starting top laner, Adam, right before their deciding series against MAD Lions KOI.

The 22-year-old top laner was reportedly benched from the starting lineup due to behavioral issues and toxicity towards both teammates and staff at BDS, according to esports reporter Sander Hove. Reports also suggest that the team has been dealing with these behavioral issues since Adam was promoted to the starting roster at the beginning of 2023.

Many choices need to be made for next season.

At the time, BDS said that Adam was taken off the main roster due to “unforeseen reasons,” while Riot allowed the management to make an “emergency substitution” before the upcoming weekend. Recent developments have, however, revealed that Adam might have been benched for more disappointing reasons.

Adam supposedly tilted during team practices and even left official scrims while also flaming his fellow teammates and coaches throughout his time in the lineup. Reports say that situation eventually came to a boiling point when he and head coach Yanis “Striker” Kella engaged in a heated argument that led to his benching.

With his departure from the starting lineup, the team was forced to field Janik “JNX” Bartels as their starting top laner in their series vs. MDK. They put up a great effort but were eventually taken out of championship contention in five games.

It was a sad way to end their season, especially after finishing second in the regular season with seven wins. It is also a disappointing continuation of Adam’s growing reputation as a toxic teammate, especially after his debacle with Fnatic and former AD carry teammate Upset in 2021.

Looking ahead, the management will need to make some important decisions around the future of their roster, especially when it comes to their top lane situation in the 2024 Spring Split. In the meantime, LEC fans can watch the conclusion of the Winter Split when MAD Lions KOI faces off against G2 Esports in the finals on Sunday, Feb. 18.