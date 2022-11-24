A Worlds-winning head coach is struggling to find a new team after capturing the Summoner’s Cup

It’s only been a few weeks since League of Legends fans watched DRX hoist the Summoner’s Cup after one of the most exciting miracle runs in World Championship history. But even after such a historic title, the team’s head coach is struggling to find a new team for 2023.

DRX’s head coach Kim “Ssong” Sang-soo confirmed his contract with the team expired after the last series of Worlds 2022, and he hasn’t secured a new organization yet. The 33-year-old veteran was a key member of the team and helped outdraft his opponents to give his players a better chance at victory.

FA로 팀을 구하고 있습니다.

롤드컵에서 영광스럽게도 가장 늦게 돌아오다보니 유난히 감독 풀이 많아 빨리 한국팀의 자리가 차게 된 올해에 팀을 구하기가 힘들어졌습니다

게다가 롤드컵 우승에 합당한 금액보다 훨씬 연봉을 낮추며 한국에 있고자 했으나 (1/3) — Sangsu Kim (@coachssong) November 24, 2022

“I have confidence to win Worlds again in 2023 with any team if they are desperate to win,” Ssong said on social media. “The new meta in 2023 will require creative but strong draft, which all the players and coaches should discuss and prepare.”

The experienced coach said that he couldn’t secure a new team in time because of how long the team had to remain in North America for Worlds. While he and DRX battled for a championship, the rest of the teams in Korea found their new coaches from the many teamless leaders on the free agency market.

He even looked for new roles with a reduced salary in the hopes of securing a team for next year, but due to “unfortunate circumstances,” the various talks he had with some organizations broke down.

Ssong spent plenty of time working for multiple major esports teams like the ROX Tigers, Immortals, TSM, and CLG before landing with DRX this past year. Although the team didn’t take home an LCK trophy, they quickly became a Cinderella story that built up a huge fanbase over the course of Worlds.