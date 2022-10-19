This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Another year of the League of Legends World Championship, another year of Asian teams almost effortlessly dominating the group stage, with Top Esports being the only major Asian team who didn’t make the knockout stage. Since China and Korea have showcased incredible team cohesion, decision-making, and understanding of the current meta, it’s no wonder these teams are at the top of the KDA ladder. Although the KDA leaderboard generally looks normal with jungler, AD carries, and mid laners being at the very top, one support player found himself on the board.

T1’s support, Ryu “Keria” Min-seok has a dominant KDA of 15.4, according to the Gol.gg statistics. Since professional support players normally play tanks and engage teamfights or sacrifice themselves for the greater good, this incredibly high KDA of 15.4 came off as a shock to everyone following the statistics.

Unlike other supports at Worlds 2022, Keria isn’t playing a lot of engage supports, meaning he’s free to sit behind his team. His champion pool during the group stage includes Yuumi, Nami, Soraka, Thresh, and Alistar. Although Alistar and Thresh fall into the category of engage supports, Keria still has the most played games on Yuumi.

Since Keria has been spamming Yummi during Worlds 2022, he’s been safely punching holes in the enemies’ frontline with a heavy DPS build starring Luden’s Echo. So, thanks to him playing mainly enchanter supports, buffing, and healing his teammates, Keria has managed to land the third spot on the overall KDA scoreboard.

Worlds 2022 resumes on Thursday, Oct. 20.