A slew of League champs make it on Patch 10.25 buff list, including Lee Sin, Yasuo, and Yone

Twenty League of Legends champs are about to get some love on the Rift.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the full buff list for Patch 10.25, which should go live next week. The lengthy preview is tentative and doesn’t offer specifics. But seeing underperforming champs, like Lee Sin, Yasuo, and Yone, make it on the list is definitely a good sign.

10.25 Patch Preview:



There's a lot in here and we're still working out many of the details so a few things may change by the time we have it all locked down. pic.twitter.com/qhDVKHfbj1 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 30, 2020

Lee Sin is one of League‘s most popular champions, but the massive item system overhaul wasn’t friendly to him. The Blind Monk can’t farm as quickly nor tank as well as his Bami’s Cinder counterparts. And overperforming champs, like Kayn, can completely destroy him in the jungle. With little early presence, slow clears, and a lack of a late game, Lee’s going to need plenty of help. Riot may want to increase some base stats or pump more power into his abilities, especially since his build path is up in the air.

And Riot hoped that tweaking Yasuo and Yone’s passive would help them transition well into the new meta. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however. After Patch 10.23, both champs now convert critical strike chance above 100 percent to bonus AD to not have any wasted stats. It’s unclear if they’re optimally using this change, though.

Since Riot is also planning buffs for several crit items, Yasuo and Yone may improve dramatically in Patch 10.25.

In addition to Lee, several other junglers are also getting buffed, including Warwick, Wukong jungle, Rengar jungle, Karthus, Nidalee, Gragas, and Ivern. Anivia, Pantheon top, Talon, Lulu, Taliyah, Twitch, Mordekaiser, Qiyana, Nasus, and Seraphine mid should also receive improvements.

Riot will likely provide further details on the buffs tomorrow.

