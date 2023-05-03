A 3-time LCS champion has retired from pro play, shifts to coaching

One of North America's most experienced players has hung up his keyboard and mouse.

After a long and storied League of Legends career, one of North America’s most experienced junglers is stepping away from professional play.

Former TSM Challengers jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen announced today on social media that he’s retiring from stage play, after spending over nine years as a player, to pursue a new future as a coach.

9 Years in the LCS.

7 Time finalist.

5 World championships.

And countless memories with great teammates, friends and fans. I´ll forever cherish every moment!



Moving on, I will be looking for coaching opportunities. — Svenskeren (@Svenskeren1) May 3, 2023

The 27-year-old veteran recently played as the jungler for TSM’s Challenger roster over the last season, but he hasn’t played in the LCS since he started for Evil Geniuses in 2021.

Svenskeren also played for Cloud9 from 2018 and 2019, and although he never won an LCS championship with the org, he helped the team become a top-four squad at the 2018 World Championship. This remains one of the best NA performances at the international event as no other LCS roster has reached the semifinals at Worlds since.

Svenskeren is, however, most well-known for his time with TSM, where he played alongside one of the most dominant rosters in the league’s history. Between 2016 and 2017, the Danish jungler joined Doublelift, Bjergsen, Biofrost, and Hauntzer in taking home three straight LCS trophies as they ushered in a new era in the region.

That squad failed to make any deep runs at the various international tournaments they attended, but their legacy will still remain. Svenskeren, on the other hand, will now try to build a new legacy in a new role as he searches for a team to coach in the 2023 Summer Split.