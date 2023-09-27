9 LoL runes are getting huge changes and players fear it may ruin them

League of Legends Patch 13.19 is just about to roll out on live servers, and Riot Games is already cooking up hefty changes for an upcoming patch that will apparently make up for Durability Patch 2.0 and nerf runes to the ground.

According to Spideraxe, nine runes are getting major changes. This includes both major keystones and secondary runes like Taste of Blood.

Rune changes:

– Comet damage changed from 30 -100 + 35% bAD + 20% AP to 30 – 130 + 10% bAD + 5% AP

– Dark Harvest damage changed from 20 -60 + 25% bAD + 15% AP to 20 – 80 + 10% bAD + 5% AP

The runes that found themselves on the list are Arcane Comet, Dark Harvest, Electrocute, First Strike, Fleet Footwork, Press the Attack, Summon Aery, Taste of Blood, and Waterwalking.

The general sentiment behind these changes is to trim down the power level of runes, making it more of a flavor, rather than yet another bursting source. Precisely because of that, AP scalings are getting whacked a bit more, meaning mages won’t be able to one-shot anyone in their way.

League players on Reddit are particularly worried about runes taking such a huge hit, but the truth of the matter is that pretty much all runes are taking a blow, and these across-the-board nerfs will reduce damage across the entire game—especially in the early game. Unfortunately, Conqueror and Lethal Tempo, the biggest offenders in my opinion, are left untouched.

Other players agree this is a step in the right direction, and League needed all of these changes badly.

All rune changes coming to League of Legends

Arcane Comet

Comet damage changed from 30-100 (+35 percent bAD and 20 percent AP) to 30-130 (+10 percent bAD +5 percent AP)

Dark Harvest

Dark Harvest damage changed from 20-60 (+ 25 percent bAD and +15 percent AP) to 20-80 (+10 percent bAD +5 percent AP)

Electrocute

Electrocute damage changed from 30-180 (+40 percent bAD and +25 percent AP) to 30-220 (+10 percent bAD and +5 percent AP)

First Strike

First Strike bonus damage reduced from nine to eight percent.

Fleet Footwork heal reduced changed from 10-100 (+30 percent bAD and +20 percent AP) to 10-125 (+10 percent bAD and +5 percent AP)

Press the Attack

Press the Attack damage increased from 40-180 to 40-220

Press the Attack damage amp reduced from 8-12 percent to eight percent flat

Summon Aery

Aery damage changed from 10-40 (+15 percent bAD and +10 percent AP) to 10-50 (+10 percent bAD and +5 percent AP)

Aery shield changed from 30-75 (+35 percent bAD and +22.5 percent AP) to 30-100 (+10 percent bAD and +5 percent AP)

Taste of Blood

Taste of Blood heal changed from 16-30 (+15 percent bAD and +8 percent AP) to 16 – 40 (+10 percent bAD and +5 percent AP)

Waterwalking

Waterwalking MS reduced from 25 to 10

Waterwalking adaptive for increased from 5-30 to 13-30

Although Riot didn’t reveal to which patch these changes are coming, many believe this will roll out in Patch 13.20. Still, the devs have yet to confirm this.

