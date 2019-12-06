4 rookies will make their LEC debuts with Misfits in 2020

After keeping its new League of Legends roster under wraps for most of the offseason, Misfits Gaming finally unveiled its starting lineup for the 2020 LEC Spring Split today.

Next year, the team will be debuting four rookies to the league: jungler Iván “Razork” Díaz, mid laner Ronaldo “Ronaldooo” Betea, AD carry Ju “Bvoy” Yeong-hoon, and support Petr “denyk” Haramach. Former star mid laner Fabian “Febiven” Diepstraten is confirmed to be a substitute for the team as well.

“Our focus for our 2020 LEC roster is rookies who have extremely exciting potential,” Misfits’ League general manager Michael Bolze said. “Combined with the efforts of our coaching staff and current Misfits players, this team can be molded to bring us back where we belong as a top contender in Europe.”

This year was rough for Misfits fans to watch. Originally touted as a superteam ready to challenge G2 Esports, the year quickly turned sour for the organization. The lineup—made up of stars like Febiven, support Kang “GorillA” Beom-hyun, and Steven “Hans Sama” Liv—couldn’t find any sort of cohesion throughout the year. They ended up finishing the spring in eighth place with an abysmal 8-10 record.

The following season was more of the same, which prompted Misfits’ coaching staff to swap out the main roster for its entire Academy lineup. Although there were some moments of brightness, the rookies couldn’t make things work and the team finished in second-to-last place for the summer.

With a collection of different, young players from various European National Leagues, Misfits now looks to replicate the same kind of success it had before 2018.