4 of the 5 most-picked mid lane LoL champions are actually struggling to win games

The saying goes you shouldn’t kick a dog that’s down, but League of Legends players clearly don’t know to call it quits, with four of the five most-picked champions in the mid lane boasting below-average win rates this season.

We’re all victims of choosing characters we’re familiar with, even if they’re not currently dominating the meta or aren’t performing as well as they could—and the mid lane stats from League Patch 13.13, courtesy of stats tracking site U.GG, prove this.

Yasuo, Zed, Katarina, and Yone are among the five most-picked mid lane champions today, but their win rates across all ranks are actually struggling to break that middle-road 50 percent mark. And since they’re all moderately to highly difficult to play, why are they still getting picked, other than because they’re familiar?

A big one is just how fun they can be while winning or losing.

There’s something inherently satisfying about getting these champions into fights and watching the enemy react on pure instinct and waste spells. Their kits also offer a style many League players simply enjoy, no matter the rank.

Related: This League champ has quietly become a meta threat despite no buffs

Unfortunately for those that keep picking them, these champions are just not cutting the mustard in the metagame right now. Even worse for those players, Patch 13.10 actually shipped a bunch of item changes that could shake Yasuo, Zed, Katarina, and Yone’s places in the meta even further, though that’s not locked in yet.

At least right now in Season 13, the oppression of attack damage champions is starting to decline and ability power-fuelled spellcasters like Ahri, Fizz, Veigar, and Malzahar are rising in their place; and enjoying the better win rates now too.

It may be time for League players to briefly shelve these four AD champions, popularity aside, until their viability is addressed by Riot in future updates.

About the author