4 LEC players have a double-digit KDA after first week of 2022 Spring Split: Trymbi, Comp, Upset, and UNF0RGIVEN

The first weekend of the 2022 LEC Spring Split has concluded and the magic spells, bullets, and explosions have all died down on Summoner’s Rift.

Many teams have made big impressions on the League of Legends fan base and even more players have started off their year on the right foot. But only four players are left with rare double-digit KDAs after three games: Rogue’s bottom lane duo of Trymbi and Comp, Fnatic’s AD carry Upset, and MAD Lions’ rookie marksman UNF0RGIVEN.

Rogue and Fnatic are the only undefeated teams left in the league and both of their bottom lanes had a huge impact on their success this past week. Comp, for example, has a 13.7 KDA with 20 kills and only three deaths, while Trymbi’s 17 KDA has him leading the league in the category, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. Comp was given plenty of resources by his team and the talented marksman ended the week with a whopping 89.1-percent kill participation percentage.

Upset, on the other hand, was one of the most consistent players for the boys in orange, even though he wasn’t putting up massive stats like Comp. The 22-year-old had a 13 KDA with only two deaths but only nine kills. This, however, is due to Fnatic mainly playing through their top side in their three games.

MAD Lions’ cub UNF0RGIVEN had big shoes to fill with the departure of Carzzy, but it’s clear that he’s ready to rise to the challenge alongside his new teammates. So far, he has a 12 KDA with the most kills in the league at 21, only three deaths, and the lion’s share of his team’s total kills with 37.5 percent of eliminations.

Many fans will be curious to see which players can maintain these stats heading into the second week of play since some teams had easier schedules than others. We can keep our eyes on these stars and their progress when the LEC returns on Friday, Jan. 21.