3 LoL junglers are still dominating the meta despite Patch 13.13 nerfs

Riot Games targeted a bunch of different champions in League of Legends Patch 13.13, which was released on June 28, by slamming the majority of them with the nerf hammer. In some cases this worked, lowering certain champs’ win rates, but it didn’t when it comes to three powerful junglers in the meta.

Rek’Sai, Ivern, and Kindred were all on the nerfed list when Patch 13.13 released, which made much sense since they dominated the jungle in the previous update. Their tweaks in Patch 13.13 were minor though, and didn’t cause them to fall off from the top of the standings. Rek’Sai, Ivern, and Kindred are currently the best, second-best, and fourth-best junglers in terms of win rate in Platinum+ rankings respectively, according to U.GG.

In Patch 13.12, the state of the jungle was shockingly similar. The only difference was Kindred being in third place, and their tiny nerfs in 13.13 allowed Fiddlesticks to overtake them.

Still, all three junglers possess a strong win rate above 51.50 percent, with Rek’Sai reaching new heights with 53.11 percent. Champions who just got nerfed don’t usually boast such strong win rates, however, this time around the changes weren’t that significant.

Rek’Sai is currently the strongest jungler in many rankings. Image via Riot Games

Ivern got his bonus magic damage on W lowered, with Daisy’s slam damage and movement speed receiving similar treatment. Kindred and Rek’Sai were acknowledged by Riot as powerful junglers prior to the update, and the devs tried to tweak their early-game prowess by lowering some base stats for both.

It remains to be seen whether Riot will continue to nerf any of these three champions, or if they’re satisfied with their state in the solo queue so far. From our experience, they are in a fair spot and shouldn’t be seen as overpowered.

On the other hand, the devs also shifted some nerfs to struggling junglers like Lee Sin, but they don’t seem to produce the anticipated results so far.

