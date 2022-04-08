Here are the groups for the 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event

The teams now know who they’ll face off against in the 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event since Riot Games revealed today all four groups for the upcoming tournament stage.

The two highest-placing teams in each group will advance to the Knockout Stage and will battle it out to earn a slice of the prize pool and the title of the European amateur circuit champions. All group matches will be best-of-one and will be played in a double-round robin format.

The group phase will kick off on April 14 and will last two weeks, although the match schedule has yet to be revealed. Here are the groups:

The Amazon #EUMasters 2022 Spring Group Draw! pic.twitter.com/Cfjt20V8Rq — Amazon European Masters (@EUMasters) April 8, 2022

Group A

AGO Rogue

⁠Crvena zvezda Esports

Eintracht Spandau

Vitality.Bee

Group B

GamerLegion

Karmine Corp

Team Phantasma

X7 Esports

Group C

Bifrost

Fnatic TQ

Team BDS Academy

Team ESCA Gaming

Group D

Atleta Esport

BISONS ECLUB

LDLC OL

Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

Karmine Corp, placed in Group B, are the double defending champions of EU Masters. But this time, they only qualified as the third seed of the LFL and had to go through the Play-In stage to advance to the Main Event, which they did with a perfect score.

They qualified alongside LFL’s Vitality.Bee, Prime League’s Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition, and NLC’s Bifrost.