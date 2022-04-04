2022 EU Masters Spring Play-In: Scores, schedule, bracket

While the veterans compete and try to reach the peak of the competitive League of Legends scene in regional leagues such as the LEC, LCS and LCK, the next generation of talents try to prove themselves through the amateur leagues.
In Europe, that time has come again with the launch of the 2022 European Masters Spring tournament. It features the best teams from the 11 European amateur leagues, which will battle it out to become champions and garner the attention of the European scene.
With a peak of over 370,000 concurrent viewers reached during the 2021 EU Masters Spring tournament, and a viewership that is still growing each year, the stakes will be high for the participating teams. But there are four teams which have yet to qualify for the Main Event through the Play-In stage.
The 2022 EU Masters Spring Play-In starts on April 4 at 10am CT, and will last three days. It will begin with a group phase and will feature a double round-robin format.
All games will be best-of-ones, while the Knockout stage will feature best-of-three series. Eight teams will advance to that stage and each winner of the series will advance to the EU Masters Main Event.
Here are the scores, standings, and everything else you need to know about the 2022 EU Masters Spring Play-In.
Group stage
Group A
Monday, Apr. 4
- 10am CT: Barça eSports vs. WLGaming Esports
- 11am CT: Entropiq vs. Macko Esports
- 12am CT: Barça eSports vs. Macko Esports
- 1pm CT: WLGaming Esports vs. Entropiq
- 2pm CT: Entropiq vs. Barça eSports
- 3pm CT: WLGaming vs. Macko Esports
Tuesday, Apr. 5
- 10am CT: Entropiq vs. Macko Esports
- 11am CT: WLGaming Esports vs. Barça eSports
- 12am CT: Macko Esports vs. Barça eSports
- 1pm CT: Entropiq vs. WLGaming Esports
- 2pm CT: WLGaming Esports vs. Macko Esports
- 3pm CT: Entropiq vs. Barça eSports
Group B
Monday, Apr. 4
- 10am CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. Valiance
- 11am CT: eSuba vs. Bifrost
- 12am CT: Bifrost vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition
- 1pm CT: Valiance vs. eSuba
- 2pm CT: Bifrost vs. Valiance
- 3pm CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. eSuba
Tuesday, Apr. 5
- 10am CT: Valiance vs. Bifrost
- 11am CT: eSuba vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition
- 12am CT: Valiance vs. eSuba
- 1pm CT: Bifrost vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition
- 2pm CT: Valiance vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition
- 3pm CT: eSuba vs. Bifrost
Group C
Monday, Apr. 4
- 10am CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Iron Wolves
- 11am CT: Vitality.Bee vs. For The Win Esports
- 12am CT: Iron Wolves vs. Vitality.Bee
- 1pm CT: For The Win Esports vs. KRC Genk Esports
- 2pm CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Vitality.Bee
- 3pm CT: Iron Wolves vs. For The Win Esports
Tuesday, Apr. 5
- 10am CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Vitality.Bee
- 11am CT: For The Win Esports vs. Iron Wolves
- 12am CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. For The Win Esports
- 1pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Iron Wolves
- 2pm CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Iron Wolves
- 3pm CT: For The Win Esports vs. Vitality.Bee
Group D
Monday, Apr. 4
- 10am CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. EGN Esports
- 11am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Zero Tenacity
- 12am CT: Zero Tenacity vs. mCon LG UltraGear
- 1pm CT: EGN Esports vs. Karmine Corp
- 2pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. EGN Esports
- 3pm CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. Karmine Corp
Tuesday, Apr. 5
- 10am CT: EGN Esports vs. Zero Tenacity
- 11am CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. Zero Tenacity
- 12am CT: EGN Esports vs. Karmine Corp
- 1pm CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. Zero Tenacity
- 2pm CT: EGN Esports vs. mCon LG UltraGear
- 3pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Karmine Corp
Knockout stage
Qualifier one
- TBD
Qualifier two
- TBD
Qualifier three
- TBD
Qualifier four
- TBD
All screengrabs via Leaguepedia