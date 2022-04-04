2022 EU Masters Spring Play-In: Scores, schedule, bracket

While the veterans compete and try to reach the peak of the competitive League of Legends scene in regional leagues such as the LEC, LCS and LCK, the next generation of talents try to prove themselves through the amateur leagues.

In Europe, that time has come again with the launch of the 2022 European Masters Spring tournament. It features the best teams from the 11 European amateur leagues, which will battle it out to become champions and garner the attention of the European scene.

With a peak of over 370,000 concurrent viewers reached during the 2021 EU Masters Spring tournament, and a viewership that is still growing each year, the stakes will be high for the participating teams. But there are four teams which have yet to qualify for the Main Event through the Play-In stage.

The 2022 EU Masters Spring Play-In starts on April 4 at 10am CT, and will last three days. It will begin with a group phase and will feature a double round-robin format.

All games will be best-of-ones, while the Knockout stage will feature best-of-three series. Eight teams will advance to that stage and each winner of the series will advance to the EU Masters Main Event.

Here are the scores, standings, and everything else you need to know about the 2022 EU Masters Spring Play-In.

Group stage

Group A

Monday, Apr. 4

10am CT: Barça eSports vs. WLGaming Esports

11am CT: Entropiq vs. Macko Esports

12am CT: Barça eSports vs. Macko Esports

1pm CT: WLGaming Esports vs. Entropiq

2pm CT: Entropiq vs. Barça eSports

3pm CT: WLGaming vs. Macko Esports

Tuesday, Apr. 5

10am CT: Entropiq vs. Macko Esports

11am CT: WLGaming Esports vs. Barça eSports

12am CT: Macko Esports vs. Barça eSports

1pm CT: Entropiq vs. WLGaming Esports

2pm CT: WLGaming Esports vs. Macko Esports

3pm CT: Entropiq vs. Barça eSports

Group B

Monday, Apr. 4

10am CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. Valiance

11am CT: eSuba vs. Bifrost

12am CT: Bifrost vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

1pm CT: Valiance vs. eSuba

2pm CT: Bifrost vs. Valiance

3pm CT: Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition vs. eSuba

Tuesday, Apr. 5

10am CT: Valiance vs. Bifrost

11am CT: eSuba vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

12am CT: Valiance vs. eSuba

1pm CT: Bifrost vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

2pm CT: Valiance vs. Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

3pm CT: eSuba vs. Bifrost

Group C

Monday, Apr. 4

10am CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Iron Wolves

11am CT: Vitality.Bee vs. For The Win Esports

12am CT: Iron Wolves vs. Vitality.Bee

1pm CT: For The Win Esports vs. KRC Genk Esports

2pm CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Vitality.Bee

3pm CT: Iron Wolves vs. For The Win Esports

Tuesday, Apr. 5

10am CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Vitality.Bee

11am CT: For The Win Esports vs. Iron Wolves

12am CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. For The Win Esports

1pm CT: Vitality.Bee vs. Iron Wolves

2pm CT: KRC Genk Esports vs. Iron Wolves

3pm CT: For The Win Esports vs. Vitality.Bee

Group D

Monday, Apr. 4

10am CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. EGN Esports

11am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Zero Tenacity

12am CT: Zero Tenacity vs. mCon LG UltraGear

1pm CT: EGN Esports vs. Karmine Corp

2pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. EGN Esports

3pm CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. Karmine Corp

Tuesday, Apr. 5

10am CT: EGN Esports vs. Zero Tenacity

11am CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. Zero Tenacity

12am CT: EGN Esports vs. Karmine Corp

1pm CT: mCon LG UltraGear vs. Zero Tenacity

2pm CT: EGN Esports vs. mCon LG UltraGear

3pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Karmine Corp

Knockout stage

Qualifier one

TBD

Qualifier two

TBD

Qualifier three

TBD

Qualifier four

TBD

