2021 LPL Summer Split schedule unveiled, kicks off with IG vs. Suning

The schedule of 2021 LPL Summer Split was announced by Riot Games China on Weibo earlier today, kicking off June 7 at 4am CT.

Once again, the schedule will be fully packed with two League of Legends best-of-three series per day, everyday of the week. For nine weeks straight, until Aug. 8, the 17 LPL teams will battle it out.

Screengrab via Weibo

Unlike the Spring Split, there won’t be a mid-Split break, which means all teams will have a tight schedule with the stakes getting higher every week.

Since RNG won the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, China earned an extra spot in the 2021 World Championship, meaning four LPL teams will attend the next edition of Worlds. Apart from the Summer title, those precious spots will be the ultimate aim for all LPL teams.

While RNG dominated in both the Spring Split and on the international stage by grabbing the regional and international titles, every top team looked like they had a shot to grab first place of the LPL Spring Split.

After a few roster changes during the break between both Splits, the teams will give their all for the second half of the 2021 season.

During the first week, numerous matchups between several powerhouses will be interesting to follow, in particular those of Saturday, June 12. The day will kick off with JD Gaming coming up against Top Esports, followed by Edward Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming.

The series will be available in English both on Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Huya.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.