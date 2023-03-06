2 LoL champions featured in every game during week 6 of 2023 LCS Spring Split

Two League of Legends champions continue to be immensely popular in the 2023 LCS Spring Split, as they were present in every game during week six of the competition.

Varus and Ashe garnered a 100 percent pick and ban rate during the last week of the league, according to a stat site Oracle’s Elixir. Interestingly enough, Varus was picked in five out of 10 games, four times as an AD carry, and once as support, and he won all five games when he was chosen. Ashe, on the other hand, was picked once and didn’t win her game.

Three other champions almost joined the club, as Caitlyn, Zeri, and Vi were featured in 90 percent of the games. Although contrary to Varus and Ashe, these three were mostly picked, as they were chosen 13 times in total during week six of the 2023 LCS Spring Split.

Ashe’s popularity is all but a surprise. The Frost Archer currently sits at top of the leaderboard of the most picked and banned champs in the 2023 LCS Spring Split with 95.4 percent, according to Oracle’s Elixir. She has only been picked 10 times in total, however, and won five matches. Varus also boasts a solid pick and ban rate of 56.9 percent.

In the meta, champions like Varus, Ashe, and even Caitlyn and Kalista are tricky flex picks, since they can be played as both AD carries and supports. When selected for the latter, they provide incredibly laning phase prowess, opening a window of opportunity for their teams to snowball the game through the bottom lane.