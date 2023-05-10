2 LCS teams reportedly swapping supports ahead of 2023 Summer Split

Two LCS teams are reportedly about to swap their support players, according to the newest report by Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger.

The journalist reported on May 9 that Evil Geniuses have acquired FlyQuest’s support Eyla, who will be playing for them in the LCS roster. This would ultimately mean both organizations are swapping their supports since Seeger reported on May 3 that FlyQuest will be signing former EG player Vulcan.

[Sources] Support Eyla 🇦🇺 is set to join Evil Geniuses in the LCS pic.twitter.com/U1bzL9WnNZ — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) May 9, 2023

Eyla had a shaky 2023 LCS Spring Split, which was haunted by visa issues and mediocre performances. At the beginning of the season, Eyla was replaced by FlyQuest’s academy support Winsome due to visa issues, which were resolved by week five, when Eyla entered the starting roster.

The Australian player was the main support for the remainder of the regular season, though he was swapped for Winsome in FlyQuest’s final series of Spring against Golden Guardians in the 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs. FlyQuest ultimately lost, handing a spot at Mid-Season Invitational 2023 to their opponents.

Eyla didn’t have many chances to shine in the 2023 LCS Spring Split. In the regular season, he recorded a decent KDA of 3.7, while claiming 90 assists overall. In the same timeframe, Vulcan had the fourth-highest KDA in the league of 4.8, though he played nine more games than Eyla.

Related: Here are the early LoL Patch 13.10 patch notes

Both organizations have some more time to make things official since the 2023 LCS Summer Split starts on June 1.