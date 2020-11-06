1MILLION dance studio covers K/DA’s “MORE” alongside (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Miyeon

If you’re a fan of K/DA’s hit song “MORE,” then you might be excited to know that there’s a lot more content where that came from. Soyeon and Miyeon from (G)I-DLE have linked up with 1MILLION, a popular Korean dance studio, to create an amazing choreography cover of the song from League of Legends’ fictional K-pop group.

The dance was choreographed by Yumeki and Isabelle from 1MILLION and they were joined by 14 other talented dancers in the video. The cover was recorded at the 1MILLION studios, stylized with some great lighting and videography. At time of writing, the video has over 620,000 views.

“MORE” is one of K/DA’s most recent hits off of the virtual music group’s new EP, titled ALL OUT. The song dropped on Oct. 28 and has accrued an impressive 28 million views on YouTube through its first week.

The group also performed the song before the grand finals of the 2020 League World Championship. The ALL OUT EP was released today as well and has been well-received by many fans.

1MILLION is known as one of the most popular dance studios in Korea and on YouTube. The channel has 22.5 million subscribers and performs covers of various popular songs.

League fans are still waiting for K/DA to drop upcoming videos for its three other songs based on the official roadmap that was released four days ago. It’s still unknown if these videos will be full-fledged music videos or just lyric visualizers.

