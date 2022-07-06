12,000-seat Olympic arena to host 2022 LCK Summer Finals

The Gangneung Ice Arena, located in the eastern South Korea, will be home to the 2022 LCK Summer Split’s final match on Aug. 28.

Similar to the Spring finals venue, the Gangneung Ice Arena has a symbolic value since it welcomed the 2018 Olympic Games. The Spring Split playoffs was the first event to include live audience in three years. It was held in KINTEX, the same venue where the very first Korean champions were crowned back in 2012.

The 2022 #LCK Summer Finals will take place at Gangneung Arena on August 28th. pic.twitter.com/6KkfRC5iBR — LCK (@LCK) July 6, 2022

The Gangneung Ice Arena, however, will feature a very different feel since it has a capacity of 12,000 spectators. Even if it’s still unclear how many seats will be sold for the Summer Final, it’ll be bigger than the most recent playoff venue.

The arena was also the venue in which South Korea won the gold medal in the curling competition during the 2018 Olympics.

The LCK also revealed a side event will occur the day before the Finals, on Aug. 27, “with the active help of Gangneung City to create a fun and unique experience.”

More information should become available as the date approaches.