100T and Lil Nas X collaborate in hype video ahead of Worlds 2021 group stage

Lil Nas X and 100 Thieves released a collaborative hype video today ahead of the organization’s campaign at the League of Legends World Championship group stage. In the video, Lil Nas X sings “THATS WHAT I WANT” and “INDUSTRY BABY,” both off his latest album MONTERO. Nadeshot, CouRage, Valkyrae, JHB, and 100T’s League team also make an appearance.

Lil Nas X’s first showed up as a face inside the LCS Trophy, which the Thieves took home last August. Around one minute into the video, however, the pop star appears inside the 100T headquarters, singing “INDUSTRY BABY.”

CEO Nadeshot makes an appearance holding the LCS trophy, while CouRage shows up cheering on the Thieves’ LCS title win. Valkyrae, on the other hand, sits on a throne, ominously holding an axe. JHB is the first to show up in the video, dancing alongside the LCS trophy.

In addition to the hype video, 100T’s official YouTube channel released behind-the-scenes footage, including the reaction of the Thieves’ League of Legends squad in Iceland upon getting a call from Nadeshot and Lil Nas X. Valkyrae also published her own video from backstage.

Fans have been expecting a collaboration between 100T and Lil Nas X for a few days now. Earlier this week, Valkyrae tweeted pictures of herself and the star side by side, both clad in 100T merch, leading fans to speculate about what kind of partnership would be on the horizon.

100T’s campaign at the group stage of Worlds kicks off on Monday, Oct. 11, at 11am CT, when they’ll face EDward Gaming.