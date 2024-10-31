100 Thieves sells League franchise slot while Disguised takes the stage for LTA 2025

In a major shakeup for North American League of Legends esport scene, 100 Thieves has decided to step back from its franchise slot in the newly-formed League of Legends Championship of The Americas, while rising team Disguised will enter the league as a guest team.

The decision by 100 Thieves to sell its LTA franchise slot back to Riot Games has left many fans disappointed, as it marks an unexpected shift for a team that, since its founding, has been a major force in North American esports scene and beyond. While they will still compete under a provisional status in the LTA’s first season in 2025, the organization won’t be eligible for postseason promotion and therefore will terminate its journey in League‘s highest competitive scene at the end of next year.

League of Legends Championship of The Americas (LTA) logo. Image via Riot Games

In contrast, Disguised’s entry into LTA North has sparked excitement, with fans eager to see this newcomer in action. Founded by popular streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Disguised as a team rose through the North American Challengers League building a strong identity and fandom. Next year, stepping onto the main stage, the team will have to challenge traditional powerhouses and create fresh rivalries within the league while working toward securing a permanent spot for the 2026 season.

Along with some changes in its participating teams, the LTA will also unify teams from the former LCS, CBLOL, and LLA into a single league, featuring two conferences and a new format. With the departure of one of the LCS’s most storied teams and the arrival of a new challenger, fans might want to keep their eyes on the 2025 LTA season as it kicks off Jan. 25.

