100 Thieves goes all in on young talent with ‘new era’ of LoL roster

100 Thieves officially introduced its 2024 League of Legends roster today. And if you’ve been a fan of the organization for a while, next year’s starting lineup should look a lot different from the teams the franchise has put out in the past.

Four of the five heavily experienced, veteran starters from last year’s 100 Thieves starting lineup were dropped earlier this month and each of them has been replaced by younger, more development-focused players, some of whom have no experience on the LCS stage.

The organization announced its 2024 lineup as a “new era” for 100T League, with the only returning player on the lineup set to be mid laner Quid. Surrounding him will be Sniper in the top lane, River in the jungle, and a bot lane pairing of Meech and Eyla.

This roster represents a stark heel-turn for the 100 Thieves organization, who famously put together a veteran-heavy roster going into 2023, picking up the long-running mid lane/ADC duo of Bjergsen and Doublelift ahead of this past season. This upcoming year, however, 100T’s pair of carries will be Quid and Meech, two youngsters with far less combined experience on the LCS level. They only have 25 professional games between the two of them, with Quid having played them all.

The most notable addition to 100 Thieves’ League roster comes in the top lane, with 17-year-old rookie Sniper finally getting his chance to play at the LCS level. The young top lane phenom first became a household name among League fans back in 2018 when he reached the Challenger rank as a 12-year-old. He’s been spending the majority of his teenage years in 100 Thieves’ developmental program, and next season, he’ll finally have a spot on the team’s starting lineup.

The team also announced that longtime LCS mid laner and former 100T Academy head coach Goldenglue will be the Thieves’ head coach, with Spookz and Kaimera set to take up the roles of strategic coach and head analyst, respectively.

The 2024 LCS season will begin in January, with 100 Thieves’ young talent-heavy roster set to make its debut then.