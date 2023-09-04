‘Aged me 10 years’: 100 Thieves bigwig, Dota 2 pro, and more agree LoL has ‘worst community in all gaming’

League toxicity is once again at the forefront of online discussion.

The League of Legends community hasn’t exactly been the most praised bunch of online gamers. And now, one of the big shots in the video games industry called them the “worst community in all of gaming.”

Today, 100 Thieves co-founder CouRage claimed the game is unplayable if you haven’t got a full five stack, leaving no room for ‘randoms’ to ruin your fun. He says the game “aged him 10 years” and that it’s a “horrible gaming experience.”

Others, including YouTube creator The Act Man, seem to agree.

League of Legends is the worst community in all of gaming and it's not even close.



The game is TRULY unplayable unless you have a 5 stack.



Every single random person on my team in Gold is toxic, spams pings, and blames everyone but themselves. What a horrible gaming experience — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) September 1, 2023

There's two tricks to enjoy League of Legends without toxicity.



1. Don't play Ranked

OR

2. Uninstall League of Legends — The Act Man (@TheActMan_YT) September 2, 2023

Those who are too frustrated with League have a simple choice: play casually or uninstall the Riot Games title. Competitive environments are all known to be challenging, but League especially seems to stand out.

The community is well known for its behavior and toxicity, especially when ruining streamers’ fun. Just this year, streaming superstar Tyler1 had to go offline after just two weeks of broadcasting his 44-day EUW ranked journey. He blamed stream snipers and trolls for making him lose on purpose and disrupting his matches.

The debate didn’t end at toxicity, however. To no one’s surprise, this discussion led to the reigniting of the age-old conflict between League and Dota 2. American Dota 2 star and International winner ppd called League ‘ugly’ and praised his native Dota.

I hate @LeagueOfLegends. It's ugly to look at and boring to play in comparison to @DOTA2. https://t.co/XNf5NMmnik — Peterpandam ⌐◨-◨ (@Peterpandam) September 2, 2023

Those replying seemed to all agree on a single thing: League can be toxic and frustrating. Things are slowly improving though: Tyler1 is now known as the most reformed NA player ever, Riot has tightened its hold on toxic behavior, and Twitch has been issuing harsh penalties for those caught stream sniping recently.

Even though the game tends to cause sharp emotional reactions, there’s no denying it’s headed in the right direction.

