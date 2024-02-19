Last Epoch Warlock: Abilities, Curses, and Passives explained

The Warlock is one of two new Masteries added to Last Epoch in its full 1.0 launch, offering a new way to play the Acolyte class—and there’s plenty to learn.

Details surrounding the Warlock were scarce leading up to Last Epoch’s launch, but Eleventh Hour Games just provided deeper insights into the Warlock Mastery in Last Epoch—including the Abilities you can cast, the Curses you can use to your advantage, and the Passive Skill Tree. We’ve compiled everything you need to know below.

Last Epoch Warlock Abilities, explained

Embrace the curse. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The Warlock in Last Epoch is focused on manipulating souls and applying Curses, with five Abilities that offer different ways to inflict damage on enemies alongside boosting your defenses. These Abilities have now been revealed, and are as follows:

Ability Description Chthonic Fissure Tear open a fiery fissure in the ground, releasing vengeful spirits that curse and torment your enemies. Chaos Bolts Unleash a barrage of chaotic fire and necrotic projectiles devasting the area around your target. Ghostflame Spew a gout of necrotic and fire energy in the target direction. Beware your mana drain as you lay waste to your foes. Soul Feast Feast on the souls of cursed enemies, dealing necrotic damage to them, and drawing fragments of their souls back to you to bolster your defenses. Profane Veil Transform into an ephemeral fog of cursed energy, dealing necrotic damage over time to nearby enemies.

The sheer variety of Abilities allows for plenty of optimization in builds, with Chthonic Fissure and Chaos Bolts dealing damage from a distance, while Profane Veil and Ghostflame allow you to get up-close and personal.

You can also choose these Abilities as Specialized Skills, which opens up a skill tree where you can augment and enhance the skill to your liking.

Last Epoch Warlock Curses, explained

There are five additional Curses that Warlocks can use in Last Epoch, which are as follows:

Anguish

Penance

Decripify

Acid Skin

Torment

Each Curse provides different effects when applied to an enemy, including debilitating effects and debuffs. But, full details about each specific Curse and its effects have not yet been made available publicly. We’ll add them as soon as we can.

Last Epoch Warlock Passives, explained

Plenty to choose. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Like every Mastery in Last Epoch, the Warlock has its own Passive tree that allows you to enhance Abilities, Curses, and more in a variety of ways. The left side of the tree is available for any Acolyte Mastery, but access to the right-side of the tree is only available by choosing the Warlock Mastery.

The Passive Bonus for the Warlock provides five percent more damage per Curse on the target, alongside 35 percent Fire and Necrotic resistance. Each Passive Node you unlock provides various buffs, many of which can be stacked.