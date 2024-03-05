Last Epoch: How to get the Haste status ailment, explained

Understating the various status ailments in Last Epoch can be helpful as you’ll know how it can benefit you and how to get it. One significant ailment most classes and masteries may want to look at is Haste. This is everything you need to know about the Haste status ailment and how to get it on your character in Last Epoch.

Recommended Videos

Last Epoch: What is the Haste status ailment, explained

Rogues have several skills featuring the Haste buff. Image via Eleventh hour Games

In Last Epoch, Haste is a status ailment that increases your movement speed by 30 percent for four seconds, but you can only have one Haste stack at a time.

For example, if you proc the Haste status ailment twice, you will only get one stack of Haste, which lasts for four seconds. You can proc it again once the four seconds are up and your Haste buff is gone. Gaining 30 percent increased movement speed for four seconds may not seem like a lot, but for the more fast-paced or even slow builds, having the boost in movement speed can help you in dire circumstances, like avoiding one-shot mechanics. And there are a few sources you can use to get the Haste status ailment.

Last Epoch: How to get the Haste status ailment

Like all status ailments, you can get the Haste status ailment in Last Epoch from skill and passive nodes, skills, and items. If you want to increase your movement speed, you’ll want to look at the following sources to get the Haste buff:

Items : Advent of the Erased (Unique Boots) In Patch One, the devs added a one-second cooldown to the ward gain when you gain or refresh Haste. Aurora’s Time Glass (Unique Amulet) Humming Bee (Unique one-handed Sword) Quicksilver Coil (Unique Ring) Stymied Fate (Unique Boots) The Cuckoo (Unique Catalyst) The Kestrel (Unique Armor) Wheel of Torment (Unique two-handed Staff) Wing Guards (Unique Gloves) Wings of Argentus (Unique Armor) Wrongwarp (Unique Wand) Zeurial’s Hunt (Unique Quiver) Blade of the Forgotten Knight (Set one-handed Sword) Boardman’s Legacy (Set Helmet) Halvar’s Stand (Set Boots) Avian Puppet (Off-hand Catalyst) Mercantile Boots (Boots) Vanguard Boots (Boots)

: Skills : Smoke Bomb skill (Rogue)

: Invocation Skill Rune Gale (Runic Invocation from the Runemaster)

Skill tree nodes (Void Knight) Freedom of Movement from the Abyssal Echoes Skill Tree (Rogue) Elixir of Speed from the Acid Flask Skill Tree (Falconer) Falcon’s Havoc from the Aerial Assault Skill Tree (Sorcerer) Power Sprint from the Arcane Ascendance Skill Tree (Bladedancer) Quick Step from the Dancing Strikes Skill tree (Lich) The Quick and the Dead from the Death Seal Skill Tree (Rogue) Warning Sound from the Decoy Skill Tree (Necromancer) Scorching Brand from the Dread Shade Skill Tree (Shaman) Overwhelm from the Earthquake Skill Tree (Druid) Nectar of Rejuvenation from the Entangling Roots Skill Tree (Void Knight) Moments Stolen from the Erasing Strike Skill Tree (Primalist) Skyboon from the Eterra’s Blessing Skill Tree (Spellblade) Firewalker from the Flame Reave Skill Tree (Mage) Flame Runner from the Flame Ward Skill Tree (Mage) Energy Infusion from the Focus Skill Tree (Runemaster) Boosted Kickoff from the Frost Wall Skill Tree (Primalist) Lightning Gale from the Gathering Storm Skill Tree (Warlock) Lingering Warmth from the Ghostflame Skill Tree (Runemaster) Sanctuary Threshold from the Glyph of Dominion Skill Tree (Paladin) Expedite from the Holy Aura Skill Tree (Acolyte) Burn Trail from the Infernal Shade Skill Tree (Bladedancer) Umbral Traversal from the Lethal Mirage Skill Tree (Sentinel) Slip Stream and Lead the Charge from the Lunge Skill Tee (Primalist) Windswept from the Maelstrom Skill Tree (Marksman) Hit ‘n’ Run and Hang Loose from the Multishot Skill Tree (Runemaster) Arcanist from the Runebolt Skill Tree (Sentinel) Burst of Speed from the Rebuke Skill Tree (Spellblade) Frigid Zephyr from the Shatter Strike Skill Tree (Forge Guard) Fleet of Foot from the Shield Throw Skill Tree (Rogue) Exuberance from the Shurikens Skill Tree (Paladin) Fervor from the Sigils of Hope Skill Tree (Mage) Momentum from the Static Skill Tree (Warlock) Celerity from the Soul Feast Skill Tree (Beastmaster) Symbol of Haste from the Summon Frenzy Totem Skill Tree (Beastmaster) Thrill of the Hunt from the Summon Raptor Skill Tree (Beastmaster) Hunter’s Trail from the Summon Sabertooth Skill Tree (Primalist) Call of the Wind from the Summon Wolf Skill Tree (Bladedancer) Escape Artist from the Synchronized Strike Skill Tree (Mage) Comet Rush from the Teleport Skill Tree (Primalist) Wind Booster from the Tempest Strike Skill Tree (Acolyte) Acolyte’s Fervor from the Transplant Skill Tree (Rogue) Cut and Leave from the Umbral Blades Skill Tree (Primalist) Raging Frenzy, Hastily Advance, and Energized Charge from the Warcry Skill Tree (Druid) Eterra’s Renewal from the Werebear Form Skill Tree

Passive tree nodes Veins of Malice from the Necromancer Passive Tree Fleeting Crone from the Warlock Passive Tree Hawk Wings from the Beastmaster Passive Tree Ancestral Speed from the Shaman Passive Tree Agility from the Rogue Passive Tree Expediency and Raptor’s Wings from the Falconer Passive Tree Null Velocity from the Void Knight Passive Tree Prayer Aegis from the Paladin Passive Tree



Even if you have a clunky and slow class like Paladins or a fast-paced one like Rogues, there are various ways you can get the Haste buff in Last Epoch.