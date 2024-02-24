Last Epoch: How to buy and sell items through the Merchants’ Guild

The Merchant’s Guild is one of the two Item Factions in Last Epoch that you can join and use to get better gear and equipment.

We are going to be looking at how to buy and sell items through the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch so that if you choose to ally with them, you will know how to make the most out of the guild.

Buying and selling through the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch

Trade and grow. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Joining the Merchant’s Guild

You won’t be able to join the Merchant’s Guild until you reach chapter nine of the main campaign, which is when the Maj’Elka Upper District becomes accessible in the Divine Era. You can visit the same district in a different era earlier in the campaign, but the Merchant’s Guild won’t be accessible at that time.

When you have reached the appropriate level, head over to the area and speak to Zerrick. He will give you information about both factions and tell you where to go to join each one. When this is done, go to the Bazaar and speak to Nama to join the Merchant’s Guild.

Buying from the Merchant’s Guild

There are various stalls in the Bazaar where you can purchase items. Each will have a different icon that represents what sort of item you can buy there. Head to the stall that has the item that you are looking for and interact with the vendor to start your transaction.

You can also purchase items from other players by right-clicking on them when they are close by. However, you will only be able to do this when both players are part of the same Merchant’s Guild and are in the same town.

Selling to the Merchant’s Guild

You can sell your unwanted items at the Merchant’s Guild via your personal stall. Access your stall by either talking to Kubra or by visiting any of the other vendors in the Bazaar.

You can list your items through the “My Stall” user interface, and items that you choose to sell will have a Favor cost automatically assigned to each item based on the quality. It will also automatically list the rank required to purchase the item and give you an input box that you can use to put in your asking price.

Any item can be traded, no matter what the rank is. The only exceptions are items marked as “Cannot be Traded” or Factions tagged Items. When you sell an item, it will cost a quarter of the Favor that is needed to initially purchase the item. You can also trade with other players, and the process is the same. Much like with buying, both players have to be in the same Merchant’s Guild and town to do so.

That’s everything that you need to know about buying and selling at the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch. Make sure to check out the Merchant’s Guild complete breakdown from Eleventh Hour Games to find out more information.