Last Epoch devs working on beefing up ‘pinnacle’ endgame, itemization for future patches

Last Epoch may only be a week removed from its long-awaited 1.0 update, but the Eleventh Hour Games developers have already turned their attention to upcoming patches, teasing that players are in for a treat in the near future.

The team today shared what to expect with future content coming to the game in a blog post posted on the Last Epoch forum on Feb. 27, and those who consider the ARPG easy in its current form will be pleased: Challenging new bosses are heading to Last Epoch alongside a slew of other content, including a whole lot more itemization options.

The endgame is getting bigger. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

To start the endgame updates, Last Epoch will be getting challenging battles in Patch 1.1 that the team is calling “pinnacle” content, before future updates will add improvements to balancing, campaign content, and more.

Two of the other major things the Eleventh Hour devs teased for future Last Epoch updates were new itemization options and a bigger expansion of the Monolith system. As you’d expect, specifics for what these teased changes will look like haven’t yet been shared, but it’s good to hear the devs have even more upgrades on their agenda after 1.0 arrives.

Eleventh Hour also added it’s eager to hear more from Last Epoch players; the team says they are active on Reddit and other forums listening to feedback to help them when it comes to making changes, so if you think of something it’s well worth voicing your requests.

Of course, there’s no date for Patch 1.1 yet, so in the meantime, players will need to settle for the content already in Last Epoch. Fortunately, as of full release, there’s a lot to do and plenty of reasons to grind endgame content already.