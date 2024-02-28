Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch devs working on beefing up ‘pinnacle’ endgame, itemization for future patches

A new challenge is on its way.
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 12:42 am
Necromancer build summoning zombies to devour an enemy in Last Epoch
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch may only be a week removed from its long-awaited 1.0 update, but the Eleventh Hour Games developers have already turned their attention to upcoming patches, teasing that players are in for a treat in the near future.

The team today shared what to expect with future content coming to the game in a blog post posted on the Last Epoch forum on Feb. 27, and those who consider the ARPG easy in its current form will be pleased: Challenging new bosses are heading to Last Epoch alongside a slew of other content, including a whole lot more itemization options.

Last Epoch character overlooking a city
The endgame is getting bigger. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

To start the endgame updates, Last Epoch will be getting challenging battles in Patch 1.1 that the team is calling “pinnacle” content, before future updates will add improvements to balancing, campaign content, and more.

Two of the other major things the Eleventh Hour devs teased for future Last Epoch updates were new itemization options and a bigger expansion of the Monolith system. As you’d expect, specifics for what these teased changes will look like haven’t yet been shared, but it’s good to hear the devs have even more upgrades on their agenda after 1.0 arrives.

Eleventh Hour also added it’s eager to hear more from Last Epoch players; the team says they are active on Reddit and other forums listening to feedback to help them when it comes to making changes, so if you think of something it’s well worth voicing your requests.

Of course, there’s no date for Patch 1.1 yet, so in the meantime, players will need to settle for the content already in Last Epoch. Fortunately, as of full release, there’s a lot to do and plenty of reasons to grind endgame content already.

Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com