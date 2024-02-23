Last Epoch dev is giving everyone rare gifts after referral bonus blunder

Last Epoch developers Eleventh Hour Games have today told players they will be handing out free rewards after failing to get the title’s refer-a-friend system working.

All players who have bought Last Epoch will be getting the exclusive refer-a-friend reward—a small bee pet—after negative feedback around the system piled up post-launch. These rewards will be distributed shortly once the game’s API issues are resolved, the devs confirmed today, with anyone who plays likely to see it in their inventory by March.

🐝We've Heard the Buzz🐝



We're going to be disabling the Refer-A-Friend Program. We will be granting bee pets to all character once we resolve our ongoing API issues.



— Last Epoch (@LastEpoch) February 23, 2024

The refer-a-friend system in Last Epoch offered players the ability to earn the bee pet when players redeemed their code, and the size of the swarm grew bigger with each redemption before capping out at three. Players quickly pointed out you can only redeem one code meant more than half the the player base would be unable to get the maxed-out pets.

Furthermore, the system—which was intended to get new players into the game—was instead being used by players begging others who already have the game to use their codes. This completely misses the point which was to bring new players into Last Epoch, the devs admitted.

Of course, this is no secret and it’s something the Eleventh Hour team will be addressing. In a blog post responding to the backlash, they confirmed anyone who purchases the game before March 1 will by default get the bee pets. They’ll also receive the Autumnal Wrap cape that was being given out as a gift for players having to deal with server issues.

It remains to be seen how the referral system will change, or if the bee pet will be available to new players at all post-March 1, but for now, the devs are more focused on getting the game’s most problematic issues under control.

Expect to see a lot of bees roaming around in Last Epoch in the coming weeks.