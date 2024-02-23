How to redeem Last Epoch pre-order bonuses

Upgrading your look in Last Epoch can be done in several ways, with the most common being whenever you find armor during your adventure.

But if you pre-ordered the hack-and-slash ARPG, or spent extra cash for a more expensive Last Epoch version then you’ll already have a few neat cosmetic additions. These include the pet all players who pre-ordered Last Epoch have, alongside armor. If you did get the more expensive versions early, you’ll also have the soundtrack to enjoy. For those lost on how to access this content, don’t stress! We’ve got you covered.

How to redeem pre-order and version exclusive rewards in Last Epoch

Show off your new pet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can claim your Last Epoch pre-order bonuses by visiting the appearance menu. This is also where you can apply any cosmetic items you have to change the look of your armor or bring your pets into your adventure.

You get to this menu by opening the Inventory tab and choosing the appearance option at the top. In this menu, you will see boxes for each piece of armor and two in the middle for your pets—yes, you can have up to two pets equipped. The pre-order and version bonuses you have unlocked will be here too, so choose those blank boxes and then select the fancy items you’ve go and they’ll be applied.

Tip: These items carry across all of your Last Epoch characters, so don’t worry that putting them on one may limit the others.

How to unlock the Last Epoch soundtrack version bonus

You’ll find the Last Epoch soundtrack through the same method as any other game soundtrack you own, which is via the Steam store.

Visit your Steam library and ensure that you have the filter set to include soundtracks. You can do this by pressing the drop-down below “Home,” which lets you check the box for soundtracks and make them appear in your library. From here, simply search Last Epoch. Then, open the soundtrack and you’ll have the ability to download all its tracks.