How to get to the Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch

This dungeon can be tough to reach.
Published: Feb 28, 2024 08:05 pm
Last Epoch’s time-warping system can cause players plenty of confusion, especially when it comes time to reach isolated areas like The Temporal Sanctum.

This dungeon can be seen on the map in the Ruined Era, but getting to it isn’t easy. Fortunately, if you know where to look then you can quickly gain access, but we don’t expect you to stumble upon it randomly. Here’s exactly how you can find The Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch and gain entry to the dungeon that resides within.

How to reach The Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch

Getting to The Temporal Sanctum will require you to travel through multiple timelines, but the good news is you can do it fairly early into your Last Epoch adventure. Ultimately you will find the Temporal Sanctum on the southwestern coast of the Ruined Era, but this dungeon needs to be accessed in the Imperial Era first.

To access The Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch:

  1. Visit The Shining Cove in the Imperial Era
  2. Explore along the eastern wall of the map and eventually you’ll stumble upon giant doors
  3. Go inside and use the time rift
  4. Explore The Ruined Coast heading southwest
  5. Enter the tablet room and take out the boss Ortra’ek the Survivor
  6. Enter The Temporal Sanctum

You’ll now have access to The Temporal Sanctum waypoint, so from this point, you can easily travel to and from the location. Now it’s just a matter of entering the dungeon.

How to enter The Temporal Sanctum Last Epoch

To enter The Temporal Sanctum you will need to get a key. Unfortunately, there is no one location where you can find this key. Instead, you’ll need to search for the Temporal Sanctum Key by taking out enemies across the Last Epoch map.

This item is a possible drop from rare enemies, but only in high-level zones. This means areas that are level 54 or higher, so you’ll probably finish the campaign before this journey.

Once you have a key, head back to The Temporal Sanctum entrance and drag it into the slot to gain entry. Remember, once you enter this dungeon you will need to complete it or die. If you choose to leave the dungeon for some reason then you will need to present a new key to gain access again, so don’t portal away.

Hopefully, at this point, you’re prepared to conquer the challenge that lurks inside.

