How to get Obsidian Resonance in Last Epoch

Published: Feb 29, 2024 08:39 pm
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Sometimes while you’re grinding in Last Epoch you may stumble upon an incredible item that just isn’t right for you. Well, to help you help your friends the developers implemented Resonances.

Resonances can be used to gift items to other Last Epoch players even if they dropped while you weren’t playing. The rarest of these tools is Obsidian Resonance, but you may have never seen this before. Obsidian Resonance is used to gift Exalted and Legendary items. Here’s what you need to know so you can find it on your adventure.

Finding Obsidian Resonance in Last Epoch

Characters in Last Epoch approaching an NPC.
It’s time to get grinding. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Obsidian Resonance is gathered in the same way as all other Resonance in Last Epoch: Through playing with a friend online. The more you play with your friend the greater chance you will have to earn Resonance, but as you’d expect, Obsidian Resonance is the rarest of the bunch. This means the drop chance is extremely low, so you’ll probably need to do a lot of endgame grinding before you stumble upon some.

We’ve found killing higher-level enemies doesn’t seem to increase your chances of getting Resonance, so the content you’re doing won’t matter as long as you’re in the same zone as your friend. That being the case, killing more enemies will increase your chance so we recommend completing endgame monoliths with your friend.

From what we understand, progress toward Resonance is reset from player to player, so you’ll need to make sure you’re questing with a specific player before their resonance will drop. This makes sense since Resonance is tied to an individual and can only be used to gift items to them.

While it may not be the guaranteed process you were hoping for, this information helps you grind out that Obsidian Resonance in your next Last Epoch adventure.

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com