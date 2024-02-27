How to fix Void Horror Prophecy bug in Last Epoch

Players trying to finish the Void Horror Prophecy in Last Epoch are facing a frustrating bug where killing this monster doesn’t add to their quest progress. It’s not clear how much of this problem is caused by bugs, but there’s a trick you can try if you’re experiencing this issue.

How to make Void Horror deaths count for the Prophecy in Last Epoch

Make sure you do the process the right way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find and kill Void Horrors as natural map spawns in the Monolith of Fate to get progress for the Circle of Fortune Prophecy. Many Last Epoch players have noticed that kills from Beacon and Arena Echoes, which are scripted side quests, don’t count. The key is to find Void Horrors that are just wandering around the Monolith, not tied to any specific objectives, and defeat them there. They’re a big black mass with a huge arm they use like a hammer, so they’re hard to miss.

In addition, double-check you’re doing the Prophecy process correctly. There are a few mistakes that could prevent you from completing it:

Not claiming the Prophecy : Seeing the Prophecy through the Observatory’s telescope doesn’t automatically activate it. You need the required amount of Favor shown above the quest star, then choose that Prophecy and confirm in the Claim Prophecy window. A correctly claimed Prophecy will be visible in your Faction menu under the Prophecies tab.

: Seeing the Prophecy through the Observatory’s telescope doesn’t automatically activate it. You need the required amount of Favor shown above the quest star, then choose that Prophecy and confirm in the Claim Prophecy window. A correctly claimed Prophecy will be visible in your Faction menu under the Prophecies tab. Not meeting the Prophecy’s condition : Prophecies often have specific conditions. For the Void Horror Prophecy, you need to defeat the enemies within the Monolith. Kills in other areas, like the Ruins of Welryn, won’t count because they’re not inside a Monolith.

: Prophecies often have specific conditions. For the Void Horror Prophecy, you need to defeat the enemies within the Monolith. Kills in other areas, like the Ruins of Welryn, won’t count because they’re not inside a Monolith. Not finding Void Horrors: You can only encounter Void Horrors in certain Monoliths: The Black Sun, Fall of the Empire, and The Last Ruin. They are rare spawns and will have an aura indicating they’re buffed.

If you’ve checked these points and still can’t complete the Void Horror Prophecy after killing these monsters, it’s likely a full bug. Unfortunately for Last Epoch players, the only option then is to wait for a game update for a fix.