How to fix the Keeper Vault bug in Last Epoch

Finder's keepers.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 07:00 am
A screenshot of a Last Epoch loading screen showing mountains.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s plenty to do in Last Epoch, but your progress early on might be halted by the Keeper Vault bug, and it’s quite confusing. Fortunately, we’ve got the fix you need.

Bugs in Last Epoch are expected following its recent full release and 1.0 update, which has already seen an abundance of log-in issues—but the good news is the Keeper Vault bug is something you can fix quickly without needing to seek assistance from support.

If your progress in Last Epoch has stalled because of a bug during the Keeper Vault quest, we’ve got the solution you need.

Last Epoch Keeper Vault bug: How to fix

A player in Last Epoch standing near an NPC.
Don’t forget the old man! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bug with the Keeper Vault in Last Epoch happens after you teleport to town while the old man is following you. This stops him from following you, which in turn leaves you unable to complete the quest after you reach the end of the Keeper Vault.

To fix it, find the old man again by returning to the entrance of the Keeper Vault, where he’ll be patiently waiting for you. He will then follow you again and you can continue your progress on the quest, where you’ll be led to an NPC with a quest icon who you need to speak to.

If you do not have the old man following you, you cannot speak to the NPC and won’t be able to complete the Keeper Vault quest. If you do have the old man with you, the quest will conclude with a short cutscene and you will be free to continue on your journey through Eterra.

Should this fix not work for you, I recommend closing Last Epoch and restarting the game, then returning to the old man. This should fix any bug that persists, but if not, submit a support ticket with the developer.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.