How to finish the Desert Treasure quest in Last Epoch

As the name suggests, the Desert Treasure quest in Last Epoch will have you roaming the sands in search of treasure. It can be tricky given the marker for its location is not shown on the map.

Fortunately, once you find the aforementioned location, completing the rest of this sandy quest gets much easier. Here is a guide so you can learn exactly how to complete this Last Epoch quest and what rewards you should expect from doing so.

How to finish the Desert Treasure quest

Completing the Desert Treasure quest in Last Epoch will take you a few different steps but it all starts with a blind hunt through the desert for a hidden tomb. Inside this tomb is the treasure you’re after, along with intimidating enemies.

How to find Desert Treasure’s hidden tomb

This is the place you are looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start at The Radiant Dunes waypoint. From here, venture through the desert, heading south until you reach a crossroads. From here go east. After travelling you’ll hit another crossroads; from there go northeast. At the end of this leg, you’ll find one last crossroads with options to go north or continue east. Continue east until you see the entrance to the tomb.

Inside the tomb you’ll come across a boss to beat called the Spiteful Gold Elemental. Take this foe down and it will drop a relic. Inspect the relic and you’re on to the next step.

Next, travel to the Maj’elka upper district and speak to a merchant in the center of town who knows about relics. From here he will send you towards Maj’elka Slums, where you can finish off this Last Epoch questline. If you’ve already been to the slums simply fast-travel there. If you haven’t, it can be reached by venturing through Maj’elka’s lower district.

Last Epoch: Desert Treasure rewards

This is the man who knows all about relics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside you will find the Slacebane Fence. Speak to him and make sure you choose to talk things over. From here you can sell the relic, but he won’t take 80,000 gold. Instead, choose 20,000 gold and the quest will be complete. For finishing this sandy Last Epoch task you will receive the following treasures and rewards: