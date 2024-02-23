How to complete Storeroom Sabotuers in Last Epoch

Storeroom Sabotuers (sic) is one of the first side quests in Last Epoch. The quest giver is a Heoborean soldier on the Fortress Walls during The Keepers main quest. You’ll find him northeast of the Fortress Walls Waypoint, and he’ll tell you that the invaders have gotten into a storeroom.

Tell the soldier you’ll look into it, and the Storeroom Sabotuers Last Epoch side quest will start. Your first objective will be to find the Storerooms.

How to find the Storerooms in Storeroom Sabotuers

This is me going the long way around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A blue marker will appear on your mini-map as soon as the quest starts, so follow that marker to the northwest. The way into the Storerooms isn’t far away, but it is on a lower level, so you’ll have to go down some stairs to get to it. I actually went a little too far north and had to take the long way around, but it didn’t delay me all that much. After what should be a quick loading screen, you’ll be in the Storerooms area, and your next objective will be to find the Siege Engineers.

How to find and defeat the Siege Engineers and Forged Soldier in Storeroom Sabotuers

The Forged Soldier’s last moments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fight your way northwest, then turn right and go through the doorway. Continue northeast through the dark interior, then turn right at the Shrine. The Siege Engineers and a Forged Soldier will be waiting in the next room. If you have any items that improve your fire resistance, then equip them now if you haven’t already.

The best strategy for this fight will depend on your character class and build, but generally speaking, your best bet is to quickly wipe out the Siege Engineers with whatever area-of-effect attacks you have. Playing as a Rogue, I used a combination of Shurikens and Flurry. Once they’re out of the way, you can focus on the Forged Soldier.

The Forged Soldier isn’t especially difficult to beat, but it can do you some pretty severe damage if you allow it to. The important thing is to steer clear of its various flaming area-of-effect attacks. These either have some kind of warning or a long duration, so even if you get a little burned at the start, you’ve got time to move out of the way. I found the Rogue’s Shift skill really useful for this purpose, but simply running around a lot will help.

Once the Forged Soldier is defeated, you can simply use a basic attack to sabotage the Siege Golem. Don’t worry, it won’t come to life and fight back. Then you just have to “return to the Heoborean soldier,” implying you should go back the way you came. But don’t do that. Instead, use the exit in the Siege Golem’s room, and the Heoborean soldier will have conveniently relocated himself to just outside that door. Talk to him to complete the quest and get one Passive Point and 30 XP.