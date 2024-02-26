How to beat Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch

Last Epoch is full of powerful enemies, but one in particular is causing a lot of trouble towards the end of the game’s campaign: The Diamond Matron.

There are multiple Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch and these elite enemies can quickly defeat you if you’re not careful. The good news is once you learn how to fight them, things do get significantly easier. If you’re struggling against Diamond Matrons, here are all of the tips you’ll need to help you get past them and complete the campaign.

How to fight Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch

Beware of the snakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fighting Diamond Matrons in Last Epoch might seem daunting, but they are relatively simple to defeat. The Gorgon creatures only have two key attacks, and if you happen to find them alone knowing these moves can make the battle flawless.

This being the case, first, you should do is kill other enemies around Diamond Matrons. Having other enemies to deal with while attacking the beast makes it very hard and attacking other enemies is easy if you just ignore Diamond Matrons and dodge her attacks. The two key moves for Diamond Matrons use are:

Incandescent Beam

Incandescent Blast

Incandescent Beam is the strongest move Diamond Matrons use and it can be identified by the giant yellow blast of energy crashing down from the sky. Similarly, the Incandescent Blast is a sweeping attack that fires directly from Diamond Matrons’ weapon and impacts players caught in close and mid-range.

Avoiding Incandescent Beam is simple. When you see the attack being cast move away from the blast zone, and keep moving. This attack can travel, but while it is being cast Diamond Matrons can’t attack, so this is a great opportunity to close the distance and deal damage.

The best way to avoid Incandescent Blast is to remain outside the circle around Diamond Matrons, when possible. This is a good range indicator to know when you will have time to avoid this attack, so if you’re on the outside moving you should see it coming and have a chance to dodge.

By avoiding these two you can pick away at Diamond Matrons from a distance in your Last Epoch battles, then time when you want to rush in and deal melee attacks.