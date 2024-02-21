This one-button Falconer build is your easiest Last Epoch cycle starter

Every Last Epoch fan who played the beta is eager to try out the Falconer, the Rogue’s new Mastery. Thanks to theorycrafters and players who had early access to the new 1.0 build, we already have what looks like an excellent Falconer build that can wipe out mobs and clear bosses with just one skill.

Content creator Allie introduced a Falconer build focusing on the combination of Aerial Assault and Shadow Daggers. Aerial Assault, a new skill, makes your falcon transport you to a chosen spot, releasing a burst of feathers upon landing. By unlocking the Twilight Strike node from the Umbral Blades specialization with Plumed Daggers from the Aerial Assault tree, your falcon creates spinning Shadow Daggers on the ground after landing Aerial Assault attacks, inflicting significant area damage. The strategy is simple: Spam Aerial Assault to wipe out enemies.

The main challenge with this build is that it takes time to get started. You need to reach level 30 in Falconer mastery to use Aerial Assault, so you might find it easier to use a bow with skills like Puncture and Shurikens until then. Once you unlock Aerial Assault, add it to your specialization skills to fully activate this build. Also, you must use a Dagger to make Shadow Daggers work. Once this build is fully ready, it can even shred through Monoliths in the endgame.

Since this build depends on one skill, having lots of cooldown reduction and mana recovery is crucial. If you can’t use Aerial Assault for a while, the build loses its strength. Adding cooldown reduction to your gear and choosing specializations like Skyward Swoop are key to using Aerial Assault more often.

In short, this build turns the Falconer into a sort-of Bladedancer with a falcon’s help. If you enjoyed using Umbral Blades, the Falconer offers a fresh way to play in the new Last Epoch 1.0 update.