Thousands of players are trying to work their way around the Last Epoch servers to get in and experience the ARPG to the fullest. During your wait times in the server queue, though, you might want to fiddle with the graphics settings and set your DLSS accordingly.

DLSS is a graphical feature specific to Nvidia graphics cards and delivers a huge boost in performance with little visual loss across dozens of games. It’s become an extremely popular feature in the PC community thanks to how well it works in giving players extra frames per second. However, if you’ve browsed through the settings in Last Epoch, you might have noticed that DLSS is missing.

Is DLSS supported in Last Epoch?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, DLSS is not a graphical setting you can change in Last Epoch. While the community has long requested the feature to arrive in the ARPG, the developers still haven’t added it for one reason or another. It’s unknown why the developers have yet to add any form of super-sampling, as AMD FSR is also not present in Last Epoch.

What is present is a set of Anti-Aliasing options you can change for slightly better visuals/performance. The only Anti-Aliasing options you have available in the graphics settings are: Off, FXAA, SMAA, and TAA. TAA is the preferred option, as it offers the strongest visuals, but your fps will take a slight hit if you use it. For the best performance in Last Epoch, I suggest turning on FXAA or simply disabling Anti-Aliasing.

The only Anti-Aliasing options in Last Epoch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re still struggling with fps even with Anti-Aliasing disabled, you also want to ensure your Shadow Quality is set to Very Low and your other settings are turned to Low or Off. Settings like Ambient Occlusion and Volumetric Lighting can take a heavy toll on fps, so I would focus on those first. If possible, try to keep your Texture Quality at least Medium or High, as it makes a big difference visually in Last Epoch.

Finally, you also want to make sure your PC meets at least the minimum requirements. If it doesn’t, then you likely need to upgrade your PC components before attempting to fiddle with the graphics settings any further.

Hopefully, the developers at Eleventh Hour Games add some form of super-sampling or DLSS in the future so players can achieve better performance when running throughout the cosmos.