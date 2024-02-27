Among all the Last Epoch runes and glyphs, one particularly powerful one stands out. The Rune of Ascendance holds the potential to turn a regular, uncommon axe into a legendary Blood Harvester. If you decide to embrace the potential of the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch, you’ll have to learn how it works and what its best uses are.

What is a Rune of Ascendance?

The Rune of Ascendance is a crafting rune that can reshape an item into a random unique, or set piece of the same type in Last Epoch. With this item, you now can turn a mundane Silver Ring into a relic of legendary power. The Rune of Ascendence is also the only way to remove a Sealed Affix.

The best way to use the Rune of Ascendence is to get unique items that are hard to get in the Monoliths. However, don’t expect this rune to craft legendary items left and right, because the chances are very low.

Calculate your chances Use the Rune of Ascendance calculator to plan ahead. Remember, your level and the weapon’s required level don’t play any role in the Rune of Ascenced’s roll. Also, don’t expect any boss drop uniques to pop up through this type of crafting.

How to use a Rune of Ascendance

Ascend, weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch, follow these steps:

Press the F key to open the Forge menu. Navigate to your inventory and choose the item destined for transformation. Drag it into the center of the Forge’s embrace. Bestow upon the Forge the Rune of Ascendance by clicking the “+” button. Then, select it as the catalyst for change.

Best uses for the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch

The Rune of Ascendance holds immense potential for those who dare to wield it. However, its best use depends on your Last Epoch character and build (and quite a lot, for that matter). The best usage for each class is as follows: