Best uses for the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch

Which items are worthy of ascendance?
Published: Feb 26, 2024 09:56 pm
Weapon behind held by a warrior in the Last Epoch trailer
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Among all the Last Epoch runes and glyphs, one particularly powerful one stands out. The Rune of Ascendance holds the potential to turn a regular, uncommon axe into a legendary Blood Harvester. If you decide to embrace the potential of the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch, you’ll have to learn how it works and what its best uses are.

What is a Rune of Ascendance?

The Rune of Ascendance is a crafting rune that can reshape an item into a random unique, or set piece of the same type in Last Epoch. With this item, you now can turn a mundane Silver Ring into a relic of legendary power. The Rune of Ascendence is also the only way to remove a Sealed Affix.

The best way to use the Rune of Ascendence is to get unique items that are hard to get in the Monoliths. However, don’t expect this rune to craft legendary items left and right, because the chances are very low.

Calculate your chances

Use the Rune of Ascendance calculator to plan ahead. Remember, your level and the weapon’s required level don’t play any role in the Rune of Ascenced’s roll. Also, don’t expect any boss drop uniques to pop up through this type of crafting.

How to use a Rune of Ascendance

How to Ascended Rune works to transform a weapon in Last Epoch
Ascend, weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch, follow these steps: 

  1. Press the F key to open the Forge menu.
  2. Navigate to your inventory and choose the item destined for transformation
  3. Drag it into the center of the Forge’s embrace.
  4. Bestow upon the Forge the Rune of Ascendance by clicking the “+” button. Then, select it as the catalyst for change.

Best uses for the Rune of Ascendance in Last Epoch

The Rune of Ascendance holds immense potential for those who dare to wield it. However, its best use depends on your Last Epoch character and build (and quite a lot, for that matter). The best usage for each class is as follows:

  • Best for mages: Fractured Crown. This is a unique legacy helmet coveted by mages of unparalleled prowess. Use the Rune of Ascendance on a Runed Visage boasting Mana and Damage Dealt to Mana Before Health prefixes to get the fractured crown.
  • Best for necromancers: The Cycle of Putrescence ring, Aaron’s Will body armor, the Experimental Arcane Boots of Lucidity, and the Manaforged Crystal Wand of the Coven.
  • Best for runemasters: The Exsanguinous Body Armor and the menacing Dragorath’s Claw, complemented by the Last Steps of the Living boots.
  • Best for bladedancers: The Smoke Weaver weapon, the Li’raka’s Claws, and the Umbral Visage Helmet.
  • Best for falconers: The Talons of Valor bow, adorned with the Mourningfrost boots and the Peak of the Mountain Helmet.
