Best Bladedancer leveling build in Last Epoch

The Bladedancer is a popular Mastery for the Rogue class in Last Epoch and can provide a huge amount of damage, making it easy to plow through enemies.

I have begun my journey with the Bladedancer in Last Epoch, having tried out the Warlock in early access, and I’m here to share the Bladedancer leveling build that has worked wonders for me so far.

Best Bladecancer Shadow Cascade leveling build in Last Epoch

Shifty business. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skills

Shurikens (Specialized)

(Specialized) Shift (Specialized)

(Specialized) Shadow Cascade (Specialized)

(Specialized) Synchronized Strike

Umbral Blades

My end objective is to use TriKster’s Shadow Cascade Bladedancer build in Last Epoch, so my leveling build has been a variation of that while I work to unlock the core skills for the main build. Essentially, I’ve been slowly chipping away at what I need.

Shift is a core part of my build in the early game, providing movement to escape from danger when require. But as I unlock nodes in the skill tree after selecting Shift as my first Specialized Skill, it really begins to shine as a Shadow remains at the location where I used Shift from, and Shadow Cascade is triggered when using the skill. Then, the focus switches to the Swift Recovery node, providing Mana when the skill is used and Shadowslip to make me invulnerable while shifting.

Spiky stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second core part of the build that is crucial in the early game is Shurikens, as this will initially be your main source of damage until you unlock the Blade Shield node, which then changes the approach to using the skill. Instead of firing Shurikens into a group of enemies, I trigger the skill and Shift into the group, providing more AOE damage to those around me.

Shadow Cascade unlocks after spending five points in the Bladedancer Passive skill tree, where the initial focus needs to be on the Dismantle, Onslaught, and Fight in the Shadows nodes to provide increased Mana sustainability. Umbral Blades provides significant boosts but does not need to be equipped to the skill bar, opening the door to use Decoy as an escape, if you choose.

Passives

Bare minimum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most important thing about Passives in this build is to spend the bare minimum in the Rogue passive tree. Stick a single point in Guile and Twin Blade while maximising Swift Assassin, Evasion, and Agility. You’ll need to spend five points in the tree before you can unlock Evasion, so put four points into Swift Assassin and one into Guile.

Once the Bladedancer skill tree unlocks after choosing your Mastery, start by putting five points into Pursuit and maximum points into Once. This will be enough to unlock the Shadow Cascade and Synchronized Strike skills, a crucial part of the build moving forward as you edge closer to the endgame. From there, stick a single point into Cloak of Shadows and Shroud of Dusk, which unlocks Veil of Night, which should be maximized.

Gear

Gear-wise, try to focus on items that provide Mana Regeneration, Health, Endurance, and Crit Chance, as these will be more valuable later in the game. Early on, gear with Health on Hit or Health Leech can provide a significant boost to survivability.

For Loot Filter, I’ve been using Gringo’s Ultimate Loot Filter, which is applicable for all classes. It’s a great starting spot to clear out any useless gear and can be tweaked later down the line to suit your needs.