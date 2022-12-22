Dark and Darker is once again available for players to enjoy, though, it won’t last long.

The game was released on an early access basis last Friday, Dec. 16, and players quickly jumped onto the hype train. December’s playtest is the third one for the game, and many of them already enjoyed it during the first two playtests.

Furthermore, during the previous playtests of Dark and Darker, many content creators and streamers also dived into it, and many of them have grown quite fond of the game. The game has been called simple yet fun by many players and gaming content creators so far.

Dark and Darker offers PvPvE gameplay, with teams of three going on adventures, where they can meet five other teams. On their quests, the goal is to claim valuable loot and overcome enemies—AI opponents and other players—on their way.

While the game looks enjoyable, it’s still in early access, and if you plan to try your luck in the dungeons, you’d better hurry since the playtest ends soon.

When does the playtest for Dark and Darker end?

Dark and Darker’s first playtest was scheduled to last a week. Since it was made available on Dec. 16, it should finish this Friday, though, the developers announced that the playtest has been extended. On the game’s Steam page, Ironmace announced that it’s adding three more days to the playtest due to some network and instability issues, which forbade some players to enjoy the game in the past few days.

Therefore, the playtest will conclude on Dec. 26. It’s expected to finish early in the morning for European servers, while late during the evening for the Oceanic ones.