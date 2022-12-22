Dark and Darker entered early access on Steam on Dec. 16, and players have been quick to join the action.

Ironmace’s production is rapidly gaining steam, becoming one of the prodigies for this holiday season. With Dark and Darker being free-to-play and every player allowed to grab their hands on it by asking for early access on Steam, it’s no surprise. Furthermore, various content creators and streamers have started to enjoy the game themselves, calling it fun, and making an even bigger buzz about it.

When it comes to the gameplay, Dark and Darker features a simple yet enjoyable playstyle. Players take on one of the three classes and team up to embark on an adventure in the dungeons. There, they search for loot that they can afterward upgrade or trade for other pieces of gear.

Like in every action RPG, players in Dark and Darker will meet numerous obstacles on their journeys. The game has a bunch of various enemies that will try to stop the players from claiming treasures, but it also allows teams to take on each other, creating a unique PvPvE experience.

What is the maximum team size in Dark and Darker?

When it comes to your own team size, you will be able to bring two friends on a journey with you, as the squads can be made of three players so far.

In a single game, though, there can be up to six teams competing for loot, meaning that 18 players can find themselves in one lobby in total.