What do all the rod upgrades do in Webfishing?

Webfishing doesn’t tell you a lot of things. You are expected to learn as you play and figure out stuff as you catch fish, with rod upgrades being one of the most confusing aspects to understand.

You are tasked with improving your rod through various upgrades bought from the store, each providing a bonus to your capabilities. The problem is that the game poorly tells you what each upgrade does until you purchase one for the first time.

As some upgrades cost thousands of currency, knowing which upgrades are useful is important to saving money and making the most of the tedious experience.

Webfishing rod upgrades, explained

Make the most out of your Fishing Rod. Image via lamedeveloper

There are five upgrades you can get for your Fishing Rod in Webfishing. Each one adds a bonus to your Fishing Rod, which includes the following:

Rod Upgrade Bonus Effect Rod Power Each upgrade adds an additional number to each of your clicks when reeling in a fish, making it easier to get rid of big number blockades and obtain rarer fish. Rod Chance Each upgrade speeds up finding fish, so you spend less time waiting for a fish to bite your hook. Rod Reeling Each upgrade makes it so you can reel in fish faster. Rod Luck Each upgrade gives you a higher chance of finding Coin Bags when fishing. Tacklebox Each upgrade adds five additional bait you can hold.

Out of the five upgrades, a few are really useful, while others you can probably ignore completely.

Rod Power and Tacklebox will be your two priority upgrades, as when you unlock new bait and hooks, you’ll find yourself constantly needing to restock bait early. The more Tacklebox space you have, the more time you can focus on fishing over restocking supplies. Equally, as you progress, Rod Power is a must to catch any of the tier three fish and some of the harder-to-catch rarities like Alphas.

After that, Rod Reeling and Rod Chance are great upgrades to improve the speed of catching fish. Rod Luck, in my personal opinion, is a bit useless. While it does give you Coin Bags, which you can sell for a bit of extra cash, most of these bags are low value, and it’s worth getting rarer fish as they give you more money over the random RNG Cash Bags.

