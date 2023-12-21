What are Pumpkins in Lethal Company?

There are lots of dangerous creatures you can encounter in Lethal Company, and then there are big Pumpkins.

I play most games in low-brightness settings, and when I first encountered a Lethal Company Pumpkin, I thought it was just a giant rock. To be fair, both the Pumpkin and rocks share similar traits in this breakout indie horror game, and players have been experimenting with the giant fruit recently.

Pumpkins in Lethal Company, explained

Pumpkins in Lethal Company were added in a November 2023 patch, and they’ve stuck around longer than expected. Pumpkins become more noticeable as you get close and they seem to appear randomly, as I found them near the ship and also during missions.

Pumpkins look to be harmless and they can be used to kite enemies in Lethal Company. While dealing with the Forest Keeper, you can wrap around a nearby Pumpkin as a confusion technique.

However, there’s also a funny skit of a player in a Reddit thread who tries to touch the Pumpkin. An Earth Leviathan swoops them from below right before the player reveals their intention, though. Their sacrifice won’t be forgotten; it’ll serve as a reminder to always be on the lookout for dirt storms on the ground to avoid Earth Leviathans.

Are Pumpkins going to stay in Lethal Company permanently?

Though there isn’t an official timeline, expect Pumpkins to rotate out of Lethal Company as we get further away from Halloween. Once they’re gone, these Pumpkins can still return in another Halloween update alongside other Pumpkin-themed cosmetics.

In the time between, Lethal Company developers can also treat the fans with other various special events and gameplay updates, since the game could win Steam’s biggest award just months after its breakout release.